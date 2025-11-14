Duke basketball fans are thrilled with their newest 5-star 2026 commit

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff recently landed their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle early signing period with 5-star forward Cameron Williams, and Blue Devil fans everywhere are thrilled with the program's newest pledge. The top-five prospect is a great rim protector with a balanced offensive game, but he's considered to have one of the highest ceilings of any 2026 prospect, given how much he can still be developed from a skill perspective. The St. Mary's (AZ) product was one of the biggest risers in the entire 2026 recruiting class over the last year, jumping all the way to a 5-star recruit. There's nowhere better to go as a recruit to tap into all your potential than Duke, as Scheyer has established himself as one of the best developers of talent in the entire nation.

Williams joins 5-star forward Bryson Howard and Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer as the Blue Devils' three early recruits, but the program may not be done. 5-star guard Austin Goosby, who was originally set to commit on the same day as Williams, will now announce his college decision on Monday, November 17th, between Duke, BYU, Baylor, and Texas. 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. has also received a crystal ball prediction to Duke, although there is no timetable as of now for his commitment.

Duke basketball fans are going crazy over commitment of 5-star Cameron Williams

Williams has only been a Blue Devil for a short while, but Blue Devil fans everywhere are already welcoming the newest Duke 5-star talent.

Cameron Williams in Cameron will be fun 😈 pic.twitter.com/cKqqQ2Hnys — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) November 14, 2025

Cameron will play in Cameron! Cameron Williams chose Duke University and is a Blue Devil! pic.twitter.com/mDPiCtxxXh — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) November 14, 2025

Cameron Williams commits to Duke pic.twitter.com/B5S3GucX7n — duke 2026 champs (@dukebluesamurai) November 14, 2025

Cameron Williams is exactly the kind of modern big man Duke thrives on: a 6'11" player with face-up skills and defensive versatility. That roster is going to be incredibly long and athletic in a couple of years. — MAE🦋 (@U_y_a__i) November 14, 2025

Cameron Williams the #1 PF in the country is headed to Duke! — NJFamGuy (@NJsportsjunkie) November 14, 2025

Williams is a very intriguing 5-star recruit, as most enter the Duke program expecting to stay for just one year, or maybe two maximum. However, almost all the 2026 talent is considered very raw and likely won't be able to lead a championship-caliber team right away. So, Williams could be a guy that Scheyer develops over a couple of years, and in this new NIL era, he could be a 5-star recruit that exhausts near all of his collegiate eligibility, at least with where his outlook sits right now.

Duke now has the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class according to On3.