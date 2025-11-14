Duke basketball lands third commit of early signing period with stellar 5-star forward

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed their third commitment of the early signing period for the class of 2026 recruiting cycle with elite 5-star forward Cameron Williams. The top-five overall prospect ultimately chose the Blue Devils over Arizona and Texas. Williams is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Over the last few weeks, news broke linking Williams closely to the Blue Devils. The 6'11", 200-pound big man was in attendance for Countdown to Craziness with fellow class of 2026 5-star Duke target Jordan Smith Jr., and just days after the official visit, Williams cancelled his upcoming official visit to USC that was set for the coming weekend. Instead, he attended the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs, CO.

"It was good," Williams said about the Duke program at USA Basketball. "It was a really good experience. I like their playing style. They went into depth on a lot of things, and I could see myself going there, like I could with all the schools. They play five out, and I feel like they have a versatile offense that fits me."

Duke basketball lands third 2026 commitment with 5-star forward Cameron Williams

Williams is now the Blue Devils' third commit of the early signing period, joining 5-star forward Bryson Howard and Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer. The Blue Devils are still in the running for a few top guys, but Williams is the highest-rated recruit for Duke so far through the 2026 recruiting cycle.

"I felt like the coaching staff truly believed in me," Williams told Travis Branham on the CBS Sports YouTube Channel.

Scheyer is still in the hunt for several top prospects, as 5-star wing Austin Goosby, who was originally set to announce his commitment on the same date as Williams, will announce his college decision on Monday, November 17th. The 6'5" guard will be deciding between Duke, BYU, Baylor, and Texas. Smith is also heavily linked to Duke and has received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils.