5-star Duke basketball recruiting target will no longer commit on scheduled date

Class of 2026 5-star guard Austin Goosby, who was set to announce his commitment between Duke, BYU, Baylor, and Texas on November 14th, will no longer be committing on that date. Goosby has rescheduled his commitment for Monday, November 17th. The 6'5" wing is one of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff's most sought-after recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, and they have the potential to land three or possibly four members of the 2026 recruiting class in the early signing period alone. Duke has already sealed pledges from 5-star forward Bryson Howard and Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

According to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings, Goosby is the No. 24 overall player, No. 5 combo guard, and No. 2 player out of the state of Texas. The Melissa (TX) product has risen in the ranks over the past year or so. Now, Goosby isn't the only elite recruit that Scheyer is waiting on, as 5-star forward Cameron Williams is set to commit on November 14th at 12:45 pm MT or 2:45 pm EST. Williams will be deciding between Duke, Arizona, and Texas, but many believe the Blue Devils to be the favorite.

Goosby will now be committing on Monday, November 17th. He's received no crystal ball predictions as of now, but many believe the guard will stay home and commit to Texas over Duke, BYU, and Baylor.

Per Rivals' Jamie Shaw, Goosby was one of the top performers at the NBA Top-100 Camp in Rock Hill, SC this summer.

"Austin Goosby is one who consistently shows impressive flashes, both scoring and distributing the ball," Shaw said. "He has solid size and can toggle between on or off ball roles. He also tends to drift in and out of production throughout the course of games. He has a smooth jump shot, finishing with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in his second game today."

Goosby and Williams will be the next dominoes to fall in the Duke basketball 2026 recruiting cycle. The Blue Devils currently have the No. 23-ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247.