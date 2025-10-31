Duke fans need to hear what they're getting in 'late-blooming' 2026 commit

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff landed their second commitment from a class of 2026 recruit out of nowhere on October 30th, as Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer announced his commitment to Duke. Meyer is viewed as a developmental, long-term project, but he'll be an intriguing piece to follow with the Blue Devils for the next few years. Scheyer has now landed two prospects in the class of 2026: 5-star Bryson Howard and Meyer. The IMG Academy (FL) product ultimately committed to Duke over Florida and Stanford. Meyer was another late riser in the class of 2026, and he's not the kind of prospect Duke usually lands. A developmental guy who isn't quite a star yet isn't typically the makeup of a Duke recruiting product, but Scheyer and his staff see something in the big man.

4-star Maxime Meyer commits to Duke, could be a gem in the long run

Meyer is the No. 102 overall player, No. 12 center, and No. 19 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. After his commitment, 247Sports insider Travis Branham said why he thinks Meyer could be a gem for the Blue Devils long term.

"With his size, skill, hands, touch, and his upward trajectory, Meyer is a solid development piece to add to Duke's 2026 recruiting class," Branham said. "While Meyer will need time to get stronger and continue developing, his rim protection, rebounding, and ability to finish around the rim will be of value to Duke in the years ahead."

"The late-blooming big man, originally from Canada, had previously cut his list down to six schools,... but both Florida and Duke made pushes late to shake up his recruitment."

Meyer raised his stock this summer while playing for Canada in the FIBA U19 World Championships. In the event, the 7'1", 215-pound center averaged 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game.

The big man is a very interesting recruit to follow for the Blue Devils over the next few years, as he's a highly-touted prospect who likely won't see significant minutes in year one. Typically, Duke finds its star freshmen who will be in Durham for a year or two, then they're off to the NBA. However, that might not be the case here.

After Meyer's commitment, Duke now holds the No. 21 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports. However, Scheyer is still in the running for 5-stars Jordan Smith Jr. and Cameron Williams.