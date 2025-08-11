Duke Blue Devils News: NFL Preseason, Mensah hype surges, Daniel Jones fighting for starting job, and more

With the 2025 NFL Preseason officially underway, several Blue Devils are looking to make their respective franchises' final 53-man rosters. Some are entering their rookie years as undrafted free agents, while others are fighting to keep a job as a starter in the league.

As for the current Duke football team, Darian Mensah is continuing to garner buzz to his name ahead of his first season with the Blue Devils.

A lot's happening on the gridiron as of late, so here's your latest round-up of Duke Blue Devils news.

Former Duke receivers kick off NFL careers in Preseason

Eli Pancol and Jordan Moore, Duke's top receivers from the 2024 season, recently kicked off their NFL careers with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Both inked contracts as UDFA's following the 2025 NFL Draft and are now on the hunt to make the final roster. Moore debuted for Cincy against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 7th, catching two passes on three targets for two yards. Moore was the fifth-most targeted Bengals receiver. As for Pancol, the former Blue Devil caught two balls for 28 yards for Jacksonville on three targets of his own. Not much has been said in regards to Moore's status through training camp, but reports have indicated that Pancol has a legitimate shot to make the team over in Jacksonville. In 2024 with Duke, Moore caught 55 passes for 861 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils in receiving yards. Pancol tallied 60 receptions for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Duke in catches and touchdowns.

Darian Mensah listed on another national award watch list

Duke football quarterback Darian Mensah has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List, given annually to the best quarterback in college football. Ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal this past offseason, the rising redshirt sophomore has been generating buzz as a perennial breakout candidate around college football for 2025. Mensah was also recently named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, which is an award presented to the most outstanding player in college football. In his first season starting for Tulane in 2024, Mensah led the Green Wave to a 9-4 record and an AAC Championship game berth while throwing for 2,723 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Blue Devils haven't been getting much respect throughout camp as true contenders, but Mensah stated at ACC Football Kickoff that he and the rest of the team are ready to "shock some people."

Daniel Jones covering ground on Anthony Richardson for Colts' QB1 job

Former Duke Blue Devil Daniel Jones is looking to keep his career as a starting quarterback alive with the Indianapolis Colts after being released by the New York Giants, the franchise that drafted him with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, last season. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that he plans to let the QB battle between Jones and Richardson play out, but a recent injury Richardson suffered could be pulling Jones ahead. In Indy's first preseason game, Richardson exited in the first quarter after injuring his pinkie finger on his throwing hand after being sacked. Jones then came in and looked clean and poised in his action, throwing for 144 yards on 10-of-21 passing. NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Richardson should be back on the practice field in the coming days despite the gruesome dislocation, but Jones has certainly covered ground as he attempts to keep his QB1 tenure alive for his new team.