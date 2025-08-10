How did Duke's former top receivers fare in their first NFL Preseason action?

The Duke football program saw several of its former players sign NFL contracts following the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Blue Devils' former top receivers both made their professional debuts over the past few days. Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol, Duke's top two wideouts from the 2024 season, both began their pro careers with their respective franchises.

After spending the 2024 season as Duke's two leading receivers, both Moore and Pancol signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft. Moore notched a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Pancol signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both attempting to make their respective franchise's 53-man rosters as UDFA's, Moore kicked off the NFL Preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 7th. The former Blue Devil caught two passes for two yards on three targets, but was the fifth-most targeted receiver in the game. The Bengals fell to Philadelphia 34-27.

In a 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pancol caught two balls for 28 yards, also on three targets. The former six-year Blue Devil was the fifth-most targeted Jacksonville receiver in the loss to the Steelers.

Not much buzz has been heard around Moore through the Bengals' training camp, but reports have surfaced that Pancol has a legitimate chance to make the Jags' final roster after impressive performances through camp.

Granted, Moore is battling with potentially the best wide receiver room in the league with Cincy, as the Bengals have arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Ja'Marr Chase, along with Tee Higgins.

Although the Jaguars also have talent at the wide receiver position with guys like Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville doesn't boast as much depth as Cincinnati, and Pancol could make the team as a reserve.

Both spent their entire careers in Durham. Moore spent three seasons with Duke football, while Pancol spent six as he dealt with injuries.

In 2024, Moore caught 55 passes for 861 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils in receiving yards. Pancol tallied 60 receptions for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Duke in catches and touchdowns. Now, both former elite Duke receivers are looking to keep their careers going in the NFL.