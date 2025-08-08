Daniel Jones' path to start clear as day after first Colts preseason game

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr. are both fighting for the Colts' starting quarterback job throughout training camp and the preseason, and Jones' path to the QB1 role just became clear as day after Indianapolis' first preseason game. Set to start the first quarter and a half against the Baltimore Ravens, Richardson suffered an injury to his throwing hand with seven and a half minutes to go in the first quarter.

After being sacked, Richardson dislocated his pinkie finger on his throwing hand, and it's not a pretty sight to see. For reference, it was pretty difficult to tell his thumb apart from his pinkie.

The severity of the injury was unclear, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Richardson should be back on the practice field in the coming days despite the gruesome dislocation.

As for Jones, he was supposed to start for the remainder of the first half after Richardson completed his work, but came in early after the former Florida Gator's injury. Through his time on the field, the former Blue Devil showed why he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Jones went 10-for-21 passing for 144 yards while being sacked once. The seventh-year QB looked poised and ran the offense with rhythm.

After being released by the New York Giants midway through last season, Jones entered an intriguing situation to try and revive his career as a startig QB. Indy spent its fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Richardson, but things haven't panned out so far, mainly due to injuries halting Richardson's progression.

Richardson missed the final 13 games of his rookie season with an injury and missed six games in 2024. This new preseason injury is just the next domino to fall, but it could pave the way for Jones to take the starting job.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has said he plans to let this QB battle play out between Jones and Richardson, and that the race has been close. Although it seems like Richardson will be ready to get back on the field sooner rather than later, Jones just took another step forward in earning the starting role.