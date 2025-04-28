Three Duke football players sign with NFL teams upon conclusion of 2025 NFL Draft

No players from the Duke football program heard their names called during the three-day 2025 NFL Draft, but a few have inked NFL contracts upon the completion of the selection process.

The Atlantic Coast Conference as a whole had 42 players selected in this spring's draft, highlighted by Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was the lone other first-rounder out of the ACC, taken 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the former Blue Devils who have signed with NFL franchises.

WR Jordan Moore - Cincinnati Bengals

Moore, a senior who transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver after one season in college, wrapped up his 2024 campaign with 55 receptions for 861 yards and eight touchdowns. He set career-highs in yards, touchdowns, and yards per catch (15.7) in 2024, leading the Blue Devils in receiving yards and yards per catch. He inked a deal with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and will fight to make a roster spot, having the opportunity to catch passes from one of the NFL's best signal-callers, Joe Burrow.

WR Eli Pancol - Jacksonville Jaguars

Pancol, Moore's receiving mate with Duke, was one of the best deep ball catchers in the ACC last season. The senior spent six seasons in Durham, with two of his seasons being riddled with injuries. Pancol came back in a big way in 2024 after missing all of the 2023 season, catching 60 passes for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, setting career-highs in all of those categories. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent and will be on the same roster as #2 overall pick Travis Hunter, the dynamic WR/CB combo out of Colorado.

CB Joshua Pickett - Denver Broncos

Pickett has signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following four seasons with the Blue Devils. The Demorest, Georgia native tallied 38 tackles, seven pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception in 2024, setting career-highs in all of those statistics. He finished second on the Blue Devils in pass deflections and now will play alongside one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Pat Surtain II.