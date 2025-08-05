Former Duke fan favorite suddenly has real shot to make Jaguars roster

After the Jacksonville Jaguars released their first depth chart of the 2025 season, all eyes were on Travis Hunter, as the rookie was listed as both a starting wide receiver and a second-or-third-string cornerback. However, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft isn't the only rookie receiver on the Jags depth chart, and Duke fans are very excited to see another name on the roster.

Eli Pancol, a former Duke wide receiver who signed with the Jaguars after the 2025 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, can be seen on the roster as a third-string wideout.

On their first depth chart of the season, the Jaguars are listing their No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback. pic.twitter.com/axvxhUMWzV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

The Indiana native wrapped up a resilient six-year career in Durham and is now looking to make his NFL dreams come true in Jacksonville. Based on reports throughout rookie minicamp and training camp so far, there's a legitimate chance that Pancol makes the final roster despite coming in as a UDFA.

Pancol's career with Duke was fairly up-and-down to say the least. He missed nearly all of 2022 after suffering a broken ankle, then missed the entirety of the 2023 season after fracturing his right ankle.

Despite injuries holding the receiver back for two of his veteran campaigns with the Blue Devils, Pancol came into 2024 in a big way and capped off his career with his best season in a Duke uniform. The 6'3 pass catcher finished the 2024 season with 60 catches for 798 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, blowing all of his career-highs out of the water.

Pancol led the Blue Devils in catches and receiving touchdowns in 2024.

He capped off his career by earning the Brian Piccolo Award, given annually to the most courageous football player in the Atlantic Coast Conference. After injuries derailed a huge portion of his collegiate career, Pancol was able to end things with a storied final season, one where he was a part of a Duke team that won nine or more games for just the fourth time in program history.

Now that his college career is officially over, Pancol is looking to make it in the NFL, and buzz around camp says he's got a legitimate chance to make the Jaguars roster.