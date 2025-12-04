Cam Boozer on rapid pace to shatter Duke basketball all-time record

Duke basketball rookie Cam Boozer has been utterly dominant to begin his college career and is widely viewed as the current frontrunner to take home the National Player of the Year award. Despite some laughable criticism from certain anonymous sources, most around college basketball view Boozer as one of, if not the best, players in college basketball. The 6'9" forward has already set records through his first nine collegiate games, but he's now on a rapid pace to shatter a Duke basketball freshman record.

The Blue Devils have seen a myriad of elite rookies come through Durham over the years. Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow, the list goes on and on. Not only is Boozer already on pace to have potentially the best freshman year in the history of Duke basketball, but this rookie record will probably be his sooner rather than later.

Cam Boozer on pace to completely shatter Duke basketball freshman record of 25-point games

The current Duke record-holder for most games with 25 points in a season is Williamson with 16, followed by RJ Barrett with 14, who did so in the same campaign. As of today, Boozer sits in sixth place with five. The difference between Boozer and the rest of the prized freshmen on that list is that Boozer has played just nine career games, whereas the rest of those rookies played a full season. Just ridiculous.

Most Freshman 25-Point Games



16 - Zion Williamson, 2018-19



14 - R.J. Barrett, 2018-19



8 - Marvin Bagley, 2017-18



8 - Cooper Flagg, 2024-25



7 - Brandon Ingram, 2015-16



6 - Vernon Carey, 2019-20



6 - Jahlil Okafor, 2014-15



5 - Cam Boozer (9 games)



5 - Jabari Parker, 2013-14 — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) December 3, 2025

Boozer is averaging 32 points over Duke's last two games against No. 25 Arkansas and No. 15 Florida on 58.9% shooting from the field. He's been quite literally unstoppable, and it looks like he'll be taking this Duke freshman record for himself.

The potential No. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft choice has already made history, as Boozer became the first Division I or NBA player in the last 30 seasons to have an eight-game span with 175+ points, 75+ rebounds, 25+ assists, and 10 or fewer turnovers while going undefeated. What's even wilder is that Boozer completed that feat in the first eight games of his collegiate career.

Boozer has been nothing short of sensational to begin his career in Durham, and absolutely deserves to be the frontrunner in the National Player of the Year discussion. The Blue Devils will likely need to become less reliant on him offensively over the course of the season to truly contend for a national title, but this rookie record looks to be in easy reach.