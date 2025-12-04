Anonymous NBA executive shares bogus claim on Duke basketball star Cam Boozer

Duke basketball rookie Cam Boozer has been arguably the best player in the entire country so far through the 2025-26 college basketball season, and many view the 6'9" forward as the current favorite for the National Player of the Year award. But an anonymous NBA executive dropped an absolutely blasphemous take on the Blue Devils' prized freshman that, quite frankly, doesn't make a ton of sense. Boozer has only gotten better as the season has progressed and dominates the game in so many different ways. You'd think it would be pretty difficult for NBA front offices not to love what they've seen from the potential No. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick so far, but some don't seem to be sold.

Boozer has been phenomenal over Duke's last two games against ranked opponents, leading the charge offensively en route to the Blue Devils sealing victories over No. 25 Arkansas and No. 15 Florida. Admittedly, it's almost becoming an issue how often Jon Scheyer utilizes Boozer offensively, as the team hasn't exactly established a true second option. Now, it's only December, but for the long term success of the program, other guys will need to step up.

Anonymous NBA executive drops blasphemous take on Duke basketball's Cam Boozer

Per The Field of 68, an anonymous NBA executive shared his thoughts on Boozer's game translating to the next level, and it's a pretty head-scratching take.

"Every time he's played against like-sized bigs, He can't finish. He dominates lesser competition."

Anonymous NBA exec on Duke star Cameron Boozer 😳



F68 Mock Draft 1.0

The most interesting part about this take is the fact that it just doesn't make any sense. Sure, Boozer has gotten off to slow starts in games against high-major opponents, but he has always found a groove and impacted the game. However, against the Razorbacks and Gators, Boozer was utterly unstoppable.

John Calipari elected not to double Boozer, and he made the Razorbacks pay through the entire second half. Boozer tallied 20 points in the second half alone to total 35 points and nine rebounds on 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the field. Trevon Brazile was on Boozer mostly in the second half, who admittedly isn't a true center, but at 6'10" and 230 pounds, Duke's rookie still made his life miserable.

Boozer further proved this take wrong against Florida, which boasts arguably the best frontcourt in the entire country. It was once again a second half takeover for the National Player of the Year favorite, as Boozer went for 29 points on 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the field.

Duke's star freshman definitely showed struggles against length in the program's first two high-major matchups against Texas and No. 21 Kansas, but he proved he can still take charge with the best frontcourt units in the nation, and this take probably won't age very well.