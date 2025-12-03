4 critical observations from the Duke basketball win over No. 15 Florida

The Duke basketball program picked up a thrilling 67-66 victory over No. 15 Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The ACC has gotten off to a strong start to the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge, but there are definitely some holes in this Blue Devils squad, and they're beginning to show through Duke's grueling non-conference slate. This was the second ranked matchup in a row for the Blue Devils, as they took down No. 25 Arkansas 80-71 on Thanksgiving. Duke is in the midst of a five-game stretch that includes four matchups against ranked opponents, and there are certainly some things that Jon Scheyer will need to figure out for his team to stay undefeated.

Cam Boozer strengthened his National Player of the Year argument with another dominant performance, leading the Blue Devils with a game-high 29 points. However, Duke will need to find a second and third option on the offensive end for the team's long term success.

4 critical observations from Duke basketball's thrilling win over Florida

1. Isaiah Evans may have been the hero, but Duke needs much more from him

Isaiah Evans entered the season as a top breakout candidate on a national scale. Although he's shown star potential at times, his inconsistencies have plagued the Blue Devils on offense. He may have been the hero against the Gators, knocking down a dagger three with less than 20 seconds to go to give Duke a one-point lead, but he was 0-of-7 from the perimeter before that shot. Evans finished the contest against Florida with 13 points on 5-of-14 (35.7%) shooting from the field and 1-of-8 (12.5%) shooting from three. In Duke's last two ranked matchups against the Razorbacks and Gators, Evans averaged 11 points per game on 33.3% shooting from the field and just 23.5% shooting from three on 17 attempts. Evans needs to turn into Duke's second option offensively.

2. Duke winning these games with glaring offensive issues is a great thing

Sure, the Blue Devils may have shown glaring signs of reliance on Cam Boozer offensively in the team's last two games against ranked opponents, but the fact that they are winning these games with a lack of depth on offense is very telling. The Blue Devils continue to look like the best defensive team in the nation, allowing Florida to shoot just 37% from the field and 25% from three as a team. If anything, this shows how elite the Blue Devils are defensively, and once the offense catches up with the defense, Duke has a legitimate chance to be the best team in college basketball. Duke currently ranks fifth at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency.

3. Defensive rebounding is much more of an issue than it should be

Duke is one of the biggest teams in the nation, with the shortest player on the roster being Cayden Boozer at 6'4". Despite the overwhelming length, Duke has struggled as of late on the glass, specifically in defensive rebounding. The Blue Devils allowed 10 offensive rebounds to Arkansas and a whopping 20 to Florida on Tuesday night, which turned into 15 second chance points. Duke currently ranks 103rd nationally at KenPom in offensive rebounds given up, allowing opponents to rebound 28.3% of their misses. The Blue Devils may not have a ton of depth at the center spot, but they're too big as a unit to give so many second chance opportunities to other squads.

4. After dominating at the free throw line early, it's becoming a much-needed fix

Duke was utterly dominant at the charity stripe to begin the campaign. Through the first four games of the season, the Blue Devils were a ridiculous +57 in free throw attempts and +48 in made free throws. However, combined against Kansas, Arkansas, and Florida, the Blue Devils were just 34-of-63 (54%) at the line. Duke is still winning the battle consistently in terms of sheer attempts, but the lack of makes in big games is leaving so many points on the board. The Blue Devils cleaning up free throw makes or not could end up paying dividends in marquee matchups down the line.