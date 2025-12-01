Cameron Boozer sweeps weekly ACC awards after star-studded performance on Thanksgiving

Duke basketball freshman star Cameron Boozer has swept the ACC weekly awards, being named the ACC Player of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week. This is Boozer's second time being named the ACC Player of the Week and third straight week being named the conference's Rookie of the Week. The Blue Devils' 5-star forward officially put the nation on notice, if he hadn't already, with a ridiculous 35-point performance in Duke's 80-71 win over No. 25 Arkansas on a neutral floor on Thanksgiving. After the Blue Devils found themselves in a seven-point deficit around midway through the second half, Boozer single-handedly put the team on his back, accounting for 20 of Duke's 39 total points across the final 20 minutes.

Duke's marquee matchup with the Razorbacks was the team's lone game of the week, but Boozer's stellar performance was enough to earn him the honors. The 6'9 forward tallied 35 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from three. Arkansas head coach John Calipari elected not to double Boozer in the post, so Jon Scheyer kept feeding him down low, and it worked to perfection. Boozer also put on display his ability to handle the basketball in transition, and he just showed the nation why he might need to be the favorite to win the National Player of the Year award at this point in the campaign.

On the season, the potential No. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick is averaging 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.8 steals a night on 57.8% shooting from the floor, 38.7% shooting from three, and 76.3% shooting from the free throw line. Boozer leads Duke in all five major statistical categories.

He recently made history as the first Division I or NBA player in the last 30 years to tally 175 or more points, 75 or more rebounds, 25 or more assists, and 10 or fewer turnovers for an undefeated team across an 8-game span. Not only did Boozer accomplish a feat no college star or pro has done over the last three decades, but he did it through the first eight games of his collegiate career.

Boozer will have what is likely his biggest test of the season on Tuesday night, as the Blue Devils will host No. 15 Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Gators have been a difficult team to evaluate thus far, but the frontcourt over in Gainesville could very well be the best in all of college basketball. With overwhelming length and so many bigs that can be subbed in and out for each other, Duke's freshman superstar will have his work cut out for him.