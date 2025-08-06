Bleacher Report recently released its 2027 NBA Mock Draft, which, as one can expect, features many of the top players in the 2026 high school recruiting class who would've just wrapped up their freshman seasons in college. However, two prospects were included in the first round that Duke fans would be shocked to see there.

Nik Khamenia and Dame Sarr, two five-star prospects part of Duke's No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, were included in this 2027 mock. Khamenia was slotted No. 17 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Sarr went right after at pick No. 18 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Now, the surprise here isn't that the two wings are projected to be first-round picks. The duo is both five-star recruits and is expected to be contributors at the NBA level. What will have Duke fans scratching their heads is the fact that the two prospects are included in a 2027 mock, not a 2026 one.

Sarr and Khamenia will both play college basketball this upcoming season for Jon Scheyer. As two elite prospects, most would expect both to be one-and-done players and head to the NBA in 2026. However, this mock predicts that both players will spend two years in college.

The prediction makes sense to some degree, given how many Blue Devils will be looking for offensive touches next season. Although given the skills both Sarr and Khamenia already possess, it's tough to see either of them staying more than one season in Durham if all goes well.

Now, it could make sense given that the 2027 draft is projected to be significantly weaker than the 2026 draft. If Khamenia's or Sarr's status near draft time is in the late first round or early second, staying one more season could work in their favor and put less pressure on them to get significantly better. Presumably, there will be much less elite talent in the 2027 draft that NBA front offices will be excited about. If the rookie seasons for Sarr and Khamenia don't go as planned, becoming more of a pro-ready prospect in two years as opposed to a young prospect with elite potential in one might make sense in this specific class.

Sarr was a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class, as Scheyer went after the Italian guard after it became clear Cedric Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. A 6'8 wing, Sarr is an elite shooter who can create on his own and defend at a high level. He spent the past year playing in 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB for FC Barcelona. In that action, Sarr averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range.

Khamenia is the No. 19 overall player per the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, and shares a lot of the same traits as Sarr. A long 6'8 wing with strong outside shooting ability and defensive instincts, Khamenia can also pass well and run the show in transition. Khamenia recently won a gold medal at the U19 FIBA World Cup with Team USA, and he was one of the top contributors for the squad.

Both incoming rookies are elite 3-and-D wings who will both be critical pieces for Scheyer's team next season. The two will be battling for the starting small forward spot on the roster, but Sarr might have the edge at this point in the offseason.

Even with a lot of mouths to feed offensively for Duke next season, it's hard to see Khamenia or Sarr remaining in college for more than one year. Although Duke fans probably wouldn't be complaining if that scenario were to come about.