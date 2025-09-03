Week 1 creates chaotic shifts among new ACC Football Power Rankings

After just the first week of the season and several marquee games, the ACC Football Power Rankings have already dramatically shifted. Tons of upsets went on around the conference, with some teams on the right side of those games and some on the other. Duke football cruised to a 45-17 victory over FCS opponent Elon, and now has potentially the biggest game of the entire season on the docket for next Saturday. With so much movement in just the first week of the season, let's take a look at the new ACC Power Rankings.

Week 2 ACC Football Power Rankings

1. Miami (1-0)

The Hurricanes take over the top spot from Clemson after beating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in Coral Gables. Miami entered the season ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll and climbed to No. 5 following the victory. Carson Beck and Co. face Bethune-Cookman next on September 6th.

2. Clemson (0-1)

Cade Klubnik struggled a good deal as No. 4 Clemson fell to No. 9 LSU 17-10 in Death Valley. Despite the loss, it's still tough not to see the Tigers as the favorite in the ACC. Next up is a home matchup against Troy on September 6th. Clemson dropped to No. 8 in the AP Poll.

3. Florida State (1-0)

After a complete disaster of a 2024 campaign, Mike Norvell is looking to turn things around, and started off hot with a huge 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama. Tommy Castellanos looked like a perfect pickup for the Noles in the portal, and FSU has now jumped into the AP Poll at No. 14. Next up is a home game against East Texas A&M on September 6th.

4. SMU (1-0)

The Mustangs kicked off their season with a 42-13 victory over East Texas A&M. Quarterback Kevin Jennings went for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the air and another rushing TD on the ground. SMU remained at No. 17 in the poll and will face Baylor next at home on September 6th.

5. Louisville (1-0)

The Cards cruised to a 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky behind 126 rushing yards and two scores on just six carries by Isaac Brown. Louisville received votes in the poll and will take on James Madison at home next on September 5th.

6. Georgia Tech (1-0)

Haynes King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after tallying 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Yes, you read that right. The Yellow Jackets took down Colorado 27-20 and were the third team outside the AP Poll. GT will take on Gardner-Webb next at home on September 6th.

7. Duke (1-0)

With a promising debut from Darian Mensah, Duke didn't have a chance to climb up the ranks this week due to facing FCS opponent Elon. The Blue Devils took down the Phoenix 45-17 and now sit with a major opportunity to make a statement. Next up, Duke hosts No. 12 Illinois at home on September 6th. Manny Diaz's squad received votes to be in the poll after the win over Elon.

8. Pitt (1-0)

Pitt slaughtered Duquesne 61-9, behind 215 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Eli Holstein. The Panthers also received votes to be in the poll and will play Central Michigan next at home on September 6th.

9. Boston College (1-0)

The Eagles took down Fordham 66-10 in a strong debut from former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Lonergan threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for BC. Boston College will face Michigan State on the road next on September 6th.

10. NC State (1-0)

The Wolfpack beat East Carolina 24-17 in a nail-biter, but NC State was able to secure the victory in Raleigh. The Wolfpack will begin conference play against Virginia next week on September 6th.

11. Virginia (1-0)

Virginia defeated Coastal Carolina 48-7 behind a stellar debut from wide receiver Cam Ross, who went for 124 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. He'll be a major threat when the Hoos travel to Raleigh next weekend.

12. North Carolina (0-1)

The Chapel Bill era probably couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as the Heels were demolished by TCU at home 48-14. Gio Lopez struggled heavily in his first game for North Carolina, as the program's first game was not a sign of good things to come. UNC heads to Charlotte next Saturday in hopes of bouncing back.

13. Virginia Tech (0-1)

The Hokies fell on the road to No. 13 South Carolina 24-11 in a hard-fought battle. Virginia Tech looks to get a win in the column next weekend, as the program takes on Vanderbilt at home on September 6th.

14. Syracuse (0-1)

Steve Angeli looked solid in his first game for the Orange, but Cuse was still blown out by No. 24 Tennessee in Atlanta, 45-24. Syracuse returns home next weekend to take on UConn on September 6th.

15. California (1-0)

The Golden Bears defeated Oregon State 34-15 on the road, and true freshman signal caller Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele turned heads in his debut, throwing for 234 yards and three scores. Next up for Cal is a home game against Texas Southern on September 6th.

16. Wake Forest (1-0)

Wake barely squeaked by Kennesaw State at home, winning 10-9 in a grinder. The Demon Deacons will take on Western Carolina at home next on September 6th.

17. Stanford (0-1)

The Cardinal fell 23-20 on the road against Hawai'i in Frank Reich's first game at the helm. Stanford will hit the road for the second week in a row, this time to take on BYU on September 6th.