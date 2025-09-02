Duke fans will absolutely love this graphic shown during UNC's blowout

While Duke football got off to a hot start to begin the 2025 campaign, taking down FCS opponent Elon 45-17, the same can't be said for North Carolina in Bill Belichick's debut. The Tar Heels got blown out of their home stadium by TCU, 48-14, and this graphic will make Duke fans burst out into laughter. After a long QB battle in Chapel Hill, Belichick awarded the starting job to South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez. And well, it wasn't a pretty first game. Lopez completed just four of his 10 pass attempts for 69 yards and an interception before exiting the contest in the second half with injury.

Hilarious Gio Lopez graphic will make Duke fans laugh like crazy

ESPN wasn't kind to the South Alabama transfer after he struggled mightily in his debut for the Heels.

ESPN did NOT have to do Gio Lopez like this pic.twitter.com/zAx84nhIx7 — Sandy Plashkes (@SandyPlashkes) September 2, 2025

Over an hour after 8:12 pm EST, the network decided to post this graphic on Lopez. Absolutely brutal for UNC fans, but Duke fans will find it completely hilarious.

The "Chapel Bill" era probably couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. North Carolina actually started the game off right, moving the sticks with rhythm and finding the end zone on its opening drive. But from there on out, it wasn't a pretty sight. After UNC fans packed Kenan Stadium, by the fourth quarter, there were probably tumbleweeds rolling around the bleachers.

Aside from Lopez's lackluster debut in Carolina Blue, UNC mustered just 50 rushing yards on 28 carries, good for an abysmal 1.8 yards per rush. The Tar Heels tallied just 222 total yards of offense while allowing the Horned Frogs to total 542 while scoring 48 points. UNC also went just 1-for-10 on third down.

North Carolina was one of the biggest storylines of the entire college football offseason. After hiring Belichick, there was drama off the field regarding his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and it seemed to turn the program into a reality TV show rather than a college football team. After this start to the season, things aren't looking good for year one under Chapel Bill.

The Tar Heels face Charlotte next on the road on September 6th.