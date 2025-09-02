College football fans flame Gio Lopez after rocky debut for UNC

Bill Belichick and North Carolina football didn't quite have the start to the 2025 season they were looking for, getting blown out 48-14 by TCU at home. After the Tar Heels were one of the biggest storylines of this past offseason, production on the field certainly didn't show signs of good things to come. After a long and strenuous QB battle, Belichick gave the starting job to South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez. And well, it wasn't the prettiest of debuts. Lopez completed just four of his 10 pass attempts for 69 yards and an interception before exiting the contest in the second half due to injury. After a loss in blowout fashion and lackluster quarterback play from Lopez, UNC fans and fans around the country aren't holding back.

College football fans flaming Gio Lopez after debut for North Carolina

Outside of Lopez's struggles in his first game, the Heels couldn't get anything going offensively as a whole. The stadium went nuts after the team's opening drive that resulted in a touchdown. But from there on out, it wasn't great. The Heels converted just 1-of-10 times on third down and mustered just 50 rushing yards on 28 carries. Now, fans all over the country are letting Lopez and the rest of the UNC program hear it.

How did Max Johnson lose the QB battle? He’s night and day better than Gio Lopez. — Trey² (@PeanutChillman) September 2, 2025

Gio Lopez is the worst QB I have ever seen at any level of football in my entire life. — VegasFamousBets (@vegasfamousbets) September 2, 2025

Max Johnson played 1 drive.



Gio Lopez played 1 half.



Bill Belichick has a new QB after 1 half of football! 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPfgw7osfz — logan (@loganissues) September 2, 2025

Beyond Lopez receiving some pretty harsh words for his play at all, a certain graphic displayed by ESPN didn't help his case. For a period of over two hours, the South Alabama transfer didn't complete a single pass. ESPN then put a pretty hilarious graphic on the screen, and fans around the nation had a field day with it.

Gio Lopez getting clowned on the air lmao



“Last completed pass was 1 hour and 14 minutes ago” 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/NVHO4ZQNJf — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 2, 2025

UNC QB Gio Lopez did not complete a pass for 128 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L8MDSK5dbH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 2, 2025

Gio Lopez went 2 hours and 8 minutes between completed passes tonight vs TCU



8:12ET - Completes 19 yard pass to Jordan Shipp



10:20ET - Completes 16 yard pass to Caleb Hood pic.twitter.com/hEDuVvakiY — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 2, 2025

ESPN did NOT have to do Gio Lopez like this pic.twitter.com/zAx84nhIx7 — Sandy Plashkes (@SandyPlashkes) September 2, 2025

ESPN really didn't do Lopez any favors after he struggled in his first game with North Carolina.

Now, of course it's only the first game of the 2025 season, and this blowout could be completely forgotten about in the coming weeks if Lopez and the rest of the Tar Heels can string together some solid wins and look serviceable as an offense. But for now, fans are having their fun, with ESPN adding flame to the fire.

UNC will face Charlotte next on September 6th, while Duke football is gearing up for potentially its biggest matchup of the entire 2025 season on that same day against No. 12 Illinois.