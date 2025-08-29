Fans are going nuts following Darian Mensah's elite debut with Duke football

New Duke football quarterback Darian Mensah made one of the most anticipated debuts of the 2025 college football season on August 28th against FCS opponent Elon. After signing one of the biggest NIL contracts in college football history, Duke fans couldn't wait to see what they had in their new signal caller. Mensah didn't disappoint, going 27-of-34 passing (79.4%) for 389 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils to a 45-17 victory. Mensah has taken social media by storm following the debut, and now he might be a popular pick as a dark horse Heisman candidate.

Fans are going crazy following Darian Mensah's Duke debut

It was a lackluster first half for the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the ball. Duke entered the half tied 10-10 with Elon, with just 34 rushing yards total. Mensah entered the locker room with 216 passing yards and no touchdowns, a red zone fumble, and several missed deep shots. However, after head coach Manny Diaz calmed his guys in the halftime locker room, Mensah exploded in the second half. He tallied 173 yards to go along with three touchdowns, while completing his final 14 passes.

Fans around the country are now taking notice of the transfer QB.

Mensah Mania is real! 389 yards passing, 3 TDs, and a @DukeFOOTBALL season-opening W. Career-high debut for QB Darian Mensah. 🏈🎯@DrPepper pic.twitter.com/92o4gYM3GF — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 29, 2025

Darian Mensah is a superstar. — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) August 29, 2025

I know it’s against Elon, but Darian Mensah is averaging almost 12 yards per pass attempt 😆



He is going to be SO good for Duke https://t.co/7aNYHXsyzc — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) August 29, 2025

Darian Mensah will be the first pick in whatever draft he enters. Y’all heard it here first. https://t.co/nvX9etG3pC — B.Sewell (@bsewell513) August 29, 2025

Mensah shattered his career-high in passing yards and had thrown for at least three passing touchdowns just twice in his lone season starting for Tulane in 2024. The redshirt sophomore managed three touchdowns in the air in the second half alone against the Phoenix.

It was an encouraging sign for Duke fans to see the elite play from their new QB in the final 30 minutes following a very underwhelming first half. However, fans can now see what Duke's new signal caller can do, and he's got all the talent to propel the Blue Devils to a special 2025 campaign.

After a bit of a "warm-up" opening contest against an FCS opponent, the Blue Devils certainly have some work to do before their marquee matchup against No. 12 Illinois next Saturday. Mensah told reporters at ACC Football Kickoff that he and the rest of the squad were ready to "shock some people," and next weekend is the team's first opportunity to do that on a national scale.