UNC star already sounds scared of the Cameron Crazies ahead of Duke showdown

Exactly one month ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels eked out a win over the Duke Blue Devils with a plethora of free throws and a last-second three-point shot.

This time around, the story is going to be different.

Now, Duke is the No. 1 team in the nation and playing at its best form yet. Now, UNC's Caleb Wilson is possibly returning from injury. Now, the game is going to take place at the Blue Devils' home, and none other than the Cameron Crazies will be in attendance.

With a couple of days until tip-off, even Carolina's star center Henri Veesaar, who has actually played at Cameron Indoor before, sounded a little nervous about playing No. 1 Duke on the road.

"The fans are gonna be a little bit more crazier," Veesaar said. "I'm sure that, ever since we beat them, they have been waiting to play us."

Henri Veesaar isn't excited about return to Cameron Indoor

Two and a half years ago, Veesaar came to Cameron Indoor for the first time while playing for the Arizona Wildcats. While Veesaar didn't suit up in the game due to an injury, the then-freshman center experienced the insanity that comes with the Cameron Crazies.

Throughout the season, Veesaar has averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

When the two rivals met a month ago, Veesaar was undeniably slowed by the Blue Devils' defense, only scoring 13 points. However, he still managed to earn a double-double, securing 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block.

With the Cameron Crazies screaming in his ears, he will undeniably have an even more difficult time producing his usual numbers.

Henri Veesaar was a player (DNP, injured) at Arizona in Nov. ‘23 when they won @ Duke.



He anticipates a more hostile environment in a UNC jersey:



Over the last two seasons, Duke has gone 31-0 at home, undeniably using the home-court advantage to its favor. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 team in the nation and are playing the best basketball that any team has seen all year long.

North Carolina is going to have a very difficult time playing against this Duke team, at this point in the season, at Cameron Indoor, and clearly, Veesaar knows that.