The final College GameDay of the regular season will be right where it should be

We are just a few weeks away from conference tournaments tipping off and teams solidifying their places in the Big Dance (or watching their chances slip through their fingers).

Before any of that, the final weekend of the regular season will feature one of the biggest games of the season: the rematch between the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and their in-state rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

As thousands flock to Durham to watch the matchup unfold, ESPN's College GameDay will be in attendance as well, making Cameron Indoor the show's last stop before the postseason begins.

ESPN's College GameDay coming to UNC-Duke

Of course, when the two teams played each other just a few weeks ago, College GameDay was also in town, but that game was in Chapel Hill, and the Heels pulled off the improbable upset with a last-second game-winner from Seth Trimble.

This time around, the outcome and the setting are going to be very different. For the final weekend of the regular season, the Tar Heels will come to the Blue Devils' home at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and ESPN's College GameDay will, fittingly, be in attendance.

With Cameron Crazies filling the ears of Carolina players, the Blue Devils are going to be heavily favored to topple their rivals on this go-around. Not to mention, Duke is now the No. 1 team in the nation after recently defeating the Michigan Wolverines.

THE STORIED RIVALRY‼️



We are headed to Durham for a classic UNC-Duke matchup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvF8EU9lxP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 26, 2026

Between Jon Scheyer's elite play calling seeming to reach its peak at just the right time of the season, freshman Cameron Boozer's game looking better than ever, and the rest of the Blue Devils cleaning up their previously minimal flaws, Duke is on a crash course to the National Championship.

All that's standing in their way? Three regular-season games (including the revenge game against UNC), three ACC Tournament matchups, and a run through the NCAA bracket.