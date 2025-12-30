Cameron Crazies react to Deron Rippey Jr's personal message to Duke fans

For the third year in a row, the Duke Blue Devils can claim the No. 1 recruiting class in the country (for now, at least).

When five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. committed to the Blue Devils, it pushed the recruiting class to the top of the national rankings and gave Duke head coach Jon Scheyer exactly what he was looking for: his next go-to guy.

Immediately, fans flew to social media to celebrate Rippey's commitment to the Blue Devils.

After asking why Rippey had chosen Duke over the 43 other Division I programs that had extended him an offer, the CBS Sports reporter in attendance asked if the five-star guard had anything to say to the Cameron Crazies specifically.

Cameron Indoor is about to crazy for Deron Rippey Jr.

"When I come to town, they're getting a winner," Rippey said in his message specifically for the Cameron Crazies. "They're getting a competitor, and they're getting a leader."

That's exactly the kind of player that Duke and Scheyer look for. Whether it was Cooper Flagg, or Cameron Boozer, or Deron Rippey Jr., the Blue Devils have landed one winner and one competitor after another.

Rippey isn't the only competitor who will be joining Duke's depth chart ahead of next season; he joined three other blue-chip prospects in the Blue Devils' recruiting class: five-star power forward Cameron Williams, five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and four-star center Maxime Miller.

The Blue Devils just landed a complete and utter baller, who could individually propel the team to yet another National Championship (alongside his fellow freshman and any current Duke players who choose to stick around after this season).

Duke is now trailed by Michigan State, Kansas, Maryland, and Purdue in the national team recruiting rankings for 2026, four teams that originally preceded the Blue Devils on the leaderboard.