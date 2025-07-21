Everything Duke fans need to know for ACC media days 2025

The ACC football media days will be broadcast live on ACC Network from July 22nd to July 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The network will be live from ACC Football Kickoff. Here's everything Duke fans need to know before the beginning of the 2025 ACC football media days.

ACC Commissioner's Forum, Tuesday, July 22nd, 9 am EST:

Jim Phillips, Ph.D., the ACC Commissioner, will address the media and the viewers on ACC Network live on Tuesday, July 22nd at 9 am EST.

Now, for the Blue Devils specifically, they won't be involved in any media appearances on the schedule for the first two media days. Manny Diaz and the players will begin media availability on the final day, Thursday, July 24th.

ACC Football Kickoff, Thursday, July 24th:

Duke will be in attendance on ACC Football Kickoff on the final media day, July 24th. The other schools that will be on the preview show, along with the Blue Devils, are Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech. Here, players and coaches will have an opportunity to take part in interviews. Along with several ACC Network analysts set to be in attendance, ESPN is also sending Pete Thamel, Andrea Adelson, and David Hale to break down teams around the ACC. The show will run from 9:00 pm EST to 5:00 pm EST on ACC Network.

Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences, Thursday, July 24th:

Members of the Duke program, both coaches and players, will participate in press conferences on July 24th from 10:00 am EST to 3:30 pm EST on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The other programs that will be in press conferences on the final media day, along with the Blue Devils, are the same schools that will appear on ACC Football Kickoff with Duke.

Coaches and Players from Duke who will be in attendance:

Manny Diaz - Head Coach

Darian Mensah - QB - Redshirt Sophomore

Brian Parker II - OL - Redshirt Junior

Chandler Rivers - CB - Senior

Wesley Williams - DE - Redshirt Junior

That's the full slate of information the Blue Devil faithful need to know ahead of ACC Football Kickoff. This is the first look fans can get into expectations from Diaz and his players for next season, and what needs to work for Duke to contend in the ACC.