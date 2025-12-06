Tom Izzo said the quiet part out loud on what Jon Scheyer’s doing at Duke

Four ranked opponents, four ranked wins. The Duke Blue Devils are rapidly cementing themselves as one of the top teams in the nation and now sit at 10-0 after taking down the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans.

In a highly-contested, back-and-forth matchup, the Blue Devils eked outa 66-60 win, and after the game, Michigan State head coach couldn't help but praise the coach on the other end of the court.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer took over the program just four seasons ago, stepping into some of the biggest shoes ever, and has already led his team back to the Final Four. Izzo simply had to admit what a great job Scheyer has done.

"Give them credit, though, I sound like I’m not giving them credit. The job Jon [Scheyer]’s done, I’m in awe of," Izzo said. "You know, most people don’t want to follow a legend. He followed an icon, and he’s done a hell of a job."

Jon Scheyer is filling Coach K's shoes beautifully

The legend and icon that Izzo is referring to is, of course, none other than former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom Scheyer played for and coached under before becoming the Blue Devils' current leader.

Replacing one of the winningest college basketball coaches of all time (men's or women's) is no easy task, but Scheyer has done an immaculate job in his first four years.

"I don't care if parents are mad at me. I don't care if media is mad at me. I don't care if my wife's mad at me. The worst part is, I'm mad at me."



Tom Izzo on the Spartans' margin of error and holding his team accountable to the things they need to take care of. pic.twitter.com/FQlAWAnKBB — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 6, 2025

Izzo is the longest-tenured men's basketball coach in the Big Ten, and also has one National Championship (2000) and eight Final Four appearances to his name. When Izzo says a coach is good at his job, it means he is really good at his job.

So far, Scheyer has led the Blue Devils to a 98-22 overall record, with an appearance in the Round of 32 (2023), an appearance in the Elite Eight (2024), and an appearance in the Final Four (2025). This year, he has led them to a 10-0 start with ranked wins over Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, and, now, Michigan State.

With just one ranked opponent (No. 19 Texas Tech) remaining until Scheyer and Duke tip off their ACC schedule, the Blue Devils are flying toward yet another top ranking in the NCAA Tournament and, very possibly, their head coach's first appearances in the National Championship game.