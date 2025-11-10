Coach K might not be Duke's HC but he is nowhere near gone from the program

It was less than four years ago that legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski stepped down from his role with the Duke Blue Devils. Since then, the blue-blood program has barely missed a step as Jon Scheyer has taken hold of the reins.

While Coach K is no longer the guy who runs the show, he hasn't exactly disappeared from the Blue Devils' program.

In fact, during a recent interview with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Krzyzewski shared that he and Scheyer had a lengthy discussion following Duke's loss to the Houston Cougars in last season's Final Four.

"We had a long meeting when they got back, and your show's not long enough to talk about all that we talked about," Krzyzewski said. "Part of what makes this job so great, being a college basketball coach, especially if you get to that level, is that you have the honor of being in the arena."

Yes, Coach K knows it's all about winning; he bagged 1,202 victories, five National Championships, and 28 ACC titles (combined regular season and tournament) during his time at Duke after all.

However, he also knows how special it is just to be a part of it all, and he made sure that Scheyer didn't forget that after the Blue Devils failed to reach that National Championship game last season.

Jon Scheyer is still working with Coach K

Not only did Scheyer work under Krzyzewski as an assistant coach for nearly a decade, but he also played for him from 2006 through 2010, winning the '10 National Championship after earning numerous conference accolades throughout his collegiate career.

Simply put, Scheyer was the obvious choice to try to fill the shoes once Coach K announced his retirement from the game.

Since taking over, the former player turned former assistant turned head coach has led Duke to 91 wins and just 22 losses, including a run to the Round of 32 (2023), a run to the Elite Eight (2024), and a run to the Final Four (2025).

While Scheyer has yet to clinch a ring of his own as a coach, his team gets better every single season, and Coach K couldn't ask for anything more.

Already this year, the Blue Devils are 2-0, with wins over Texas and Western Carolina. Up next, No. 6 Duke is scheduled to visit the Army Black Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and the game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports.