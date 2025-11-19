Despite win, Blue Devils not settled with performance against depleted Jayhawks

For the first time under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Duke Blue Devils have started the season with a 5-0 record, including a top-25 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

However, even after the 12-point victory over Kansas, the Blue Devils aren't satisfied with their performances so far.

Over the first five games, Duke has averaged 92.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have allowed just 60.2 points per matchup. So, Scheyer's squad has been absolutely incredible, yet they all want more from themselves.

Scheyer's team isn't ready to be satisfied

While Duke has been dominant throughout its first five games of the season, even the double-digit win over Kansas wasn't good enough, and fans knew it. The Jayhawks were missing their star freshman, Darryn Peterson, the equivalent of Duke's Cameron Boozer.

Without Peterson in the lineup, Kansas was undeniably depleted, and the team still kept itself within just 12 points of sending the Blue Devils into overtime.

Duke beats Kansas, but the big story to me: KU's talent outside of Darryn Peterson has been WILDLY underrated



* Flory Bidunga - greatly improved

* Kohl Rosario/Bryson Tiller - NBA upside

* Melvin Council/Tre White - VERY good role players



Get DP back they're a Big 12 contender pic.twitter.com/hpwz7bmVkU — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 19, 2025

As Peterson was stuck on the sidelines, sophomore forward Flory Bidunga, senior guard Melvin Council Jr., and senior guard Tre White all scored in the double digits, keeping the Jayhawks within reach of Duke throughout the game.

If Peterson had been in the game, contributing his usual double-digit stats, Kansas easily could have sent the game into overtime or even defeated Duke at the end of regulation.

That is why Scheyer and the Blue Devils are so far from satisfied, even though they can claim the victory on paper. Duke has to face some of the steepest competition in the country before its ACC schedule even tips off.

From games against Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and Michigan (all within the top-21, the Blue Devils will have to make sure they are playing their very best game (Kansas was the lowest-ranked top-25 opponent Duke had scheduled in non-conference play).

When it comes to the ACC slate, the usual suspects are atop the rankings. Duke is the highest-ranked team in the conference, followed by the Louisville Cardinals at No. 6 and the North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 18 in the nation.