Just as Jon Scheyer builds a 'hard enough' schedule, seasons can expand

Finally, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer can take a step back and admire his work after piecing together one of the most rigorous non-conference schedules in the country. That is, until one year later, when collegiate programs have the opportunity to expand their seasons to 32 games.

Sure, that's just one more game per year, but Scheyer was already getting lambasted for not lining up the Blue Devils against tough enough opponents. Now, he'll have to find yet another team, willing to play the Duke Blue Devils, from outside of the ACC, to bolster his team's strength of schedule.

Players across the NCAA will not be required to schedule all 32 games during the 2026-27 season, when this change first takes place. However, why would one of the top teams in the nation not want to add another possible win to their resume?

NEWS: The College basketball regular season is expanding to a 32-game limit, @MattNorlander reports🏀



Teams will not be required to, but the move allows programs to schedule more nonconference games starting in the 2026-27 season.https://t.co/sU1GXsVRue pic.twitter.com/pAmG0vJTOy — On3 (@On3sports) June 25, 2025

More wins, especially more wins against difficult opponents, mean a better likelihood for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament; it's as simple as that.

Duke 2025-26 non-conference schedule

vs. Indiana State

vs. Texas

at Army

vs. Kansas

vs. Arkansas

vs. Florida

at Michigan State

vs. Texas Tech

vs. Michigan

The lineup of non-conference opponents that Duke will face next season is jaw-dropping. From the defending National Champion Florida Gators to the blue-blood Kansas Jayhawks and more, the Blue Devils will have to prove their worth before ever facing a team from the ACC.

Now, don't worry, even with losing stars like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and the rest of the former Blue Devils who entered the 2025 NBA Draft, Duke will be just fine in 2025. Scheyer recruited the No. 1 class of 2025 in the country, as well as three-star center Iffy Ufochukwu from the transfer portal.

Duke Blue Devils 2025 recruiting class

Cameron Boozer, five-star power forward

Nikolas Khamenia, four-star small forward

Cayden Boozer, four-star point guard

Sebastian Wilkins, four-star power forward

Dame Sarr, four-star shooting guard

Whether players choose to stick around for just one year or if Duke has to rely on Scheyer for his seemingly unstoppable recruiting efforts, the Blue Devils are going to have talent and depth for years to come.