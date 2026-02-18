This graph shows that Michigan-Duke could easily be preview of the NCAA Championship

With numerous double-digit victories, some of the most highly touted players, and elite head coaches, it should be no surprise that the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are two of the most promising teams ahead of this season's NCAA Tournament.

However, the extent to which the two powerhouses have absolutely dominated their opponents is slightly shocking, especially as they fly toward their top-three matchup this weekend.

Compared to the rest of the nation, Duke and Michigan are light-years ahead of everyone else, especially on the defensive end of the court. This graph, comparing teams' offensive and defensive ratings, only further cements that fact.

UPDATED ADJUSTED RATINGS 👀 pic.twitter.com/4du7SH1PzC — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 18, 2026

The Blue Devils and the Wolverines are well ahead of teams like Arizona, which held on to the No. 1 national ranking for a handful of weeks, Florida, which is the defending National Champion, and Houston, which has yet another star freshman in Kingston Flemings.

On the offensive end of the court, only the Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa State Cyclones, and Purdue Boilermakers (who the Wolverines just defeated by 11 points) can compare to Duke and Michigan.

Between the Blue Devils and the Wolverines, there are just three combined losses. In those three losses, the two teams lost by a combined seven total points. Yes, you read that correctly.

Duke is 24-2 overall, losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels by just three points and losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders by a single point. Michigan is 25-1 overall and lost to the Wisconsin Badgers by just three points.

Simply put, it has been nearly impossible for opponents to outmatch these two teams, and when they did, it was by the narrowest of margins.

No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 21, and the game will be aired on ESPN. The winner should easily clinch the No. 1 ranking, and it could quite literally be a preview of what's to come in March Madness.