Ticket prices for Michigan-Duke skyrocket after both dominate previous opponents

This weekend, the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are set to tip off in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

As millions of people tune in to see the top-three action unfold, a few thousand will be in attendance... if they can afford the quickly-climbing ticket prices, that is.

After Duke handed the Syracuse Orange a blowout 101-64 loss and Michigan handed the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers a 91-80 defeat, those ticket prices only got higher.

Ticket prices for No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke men's basketball

Lowest ticket price (for 1): $383

Highest ticket price (for 1): $9,758

Lowest ticket price (for 2): $383

Highest ticket price (for 2): $6,999

While an individual could get in for just $383, it isn't exactly a courtside seat, and with an arena capacity of over 20,000, the view wouldn't be ideal.

However, if someone did want to sit a little closer to the action (say, on the second row or so), they would have to cough up upwards of $10,000 after taxes and fees were added in.

Ticket prices are courtesy of StubHub and are liable to change at any time.

Holy shit, the ticket prices for the Michigan-Duke game on Saturday game in Washington, DC, are INSANE. 💰 pic.twitter.com/DgLyt7o8HS — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 18, 2026

Clearly, college basketball is as popular as ever, even with conference tournaments and the Big Dance still a month or so away.

Seeing elite head coaches like Dusty May and Jon Scheyer also comes at a cost. Not to mention getting to watch star players like Duke freshman Cameron Boozer and Michigan senior Yaxel Lendeborg.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 21, and the fans who are in attendance are undeniably in for a treat. The fans who are watching from home will obviously save a few bucks, but they won't get to see the top talents go head-to-head in person.