Ticket prices for Michigan-Duke skyrocket after both dominate previous opponents

This weekend, the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are set to tip off in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
As millions of people tune in to see the top-three action unfold, a few thousand will be in attendance... if they can afford the quickly-climbing ticket prices, that is.
After Duke handed the Syracuse Orange a blowout 101-64 loss and Michigan handed the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers a 91-80 defeat, those ticket prices only got higher.
Ticket prices for No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke men's basketball
- Lowest ticket price (for 1): $383
- Highest ticket price (for 1): $9,758
- Lowest ticket price (for 2): $383
- Highest ticket price (for 2): $6,999
While an individual could get in for just $383, it isn't exactly a courtside seat, and with an arena capacity of over 20,000, the view wouldn't be ideal.
However, if someone did want to sit a little closer to the action (say, on the second row or so), they would have to cough up upwards of $10,000 after taxes and fees were added in.
Ticket prices are courtesy of StubHub and are liable to change at any time.
Clearly, college basketball is as popular as ever, even with conference tournaments and the Big Dance still a month or so away.
Seeing elite head coaches like Dusty May and Jon Scheyer also comes at a cost. Not to mention getting to watch star players like Duke freshman Cameron Boozer and Michigan senior Yaxel Lendeborg.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 21, and the fans who are in attendance are undeniably in for a treat. The fans who are watching from home will obviously save a few bucks, but they won't get to see the top talents go head-to-head in person.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations