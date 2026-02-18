Michigan star just gave Duke extra motivation to take down the Wolverines on Saturday

We're still three days away from the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines tipping off in Washington, D.C., but the trash talk is well underway.

Most recently, after a dominant win by the Wolverines over the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan junior guard Elliot Cadeau felt the need to throw the Blue Devils under the bus.

"I'd say Cameron [Indoor Stadium] is more intense just because of personal reasons, the rivalry, but I think this place is louder than Cameron," Cadeau said when asked how the Boilermakers' home compared to that of the Blue Devils.

Elliot Cadeau is no stranger to the Duke Blue Devils

Of course, Cadeau just spent two years with the North Carolina Tar Heels, so he has some experience at losing to the Blue Devils, especially at Cameron Indoor.

Duke was already prepared to put him in his place, once again, but his need to knock the Blue Devils' arena down a peg only added fuel to the fire.

EXCLUSIVE: @umichbball's Elliot Cadeau talks with @RobDauster after their win at Purdue:



"I think this place is louder than Cameron... it was a great win" 👀



🎥: https://t.co/95YbCZVEtV pic.twitter.com/01TwtO8vTg — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2026

Just last season, Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer defeated Cadeau and the Tar Heels in all three meetings, virtually sending him packing as he fled the ACC for the Big Ten.

Now, there's no denying that the Wolverines have been dominant this season, going 25-1 overall and claiming the No. 1 ranking atop the rest of the country. However, their schedule has been nothing compared to the gauntlet that the Blue Devils have had to face, and they haven't had too shabby a season either.

Other than a non-conference loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and a last-second upset by the Tar Heels, Duke has been virtually flawless, going 24-2 overall with eight top-25 wins so far.

Maybe, when Michigan and Duke clash this weekend, the Blue Devils can tack yet another ranked win onto their resume.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, after ESPN's College GameDay starts the activity in D.C., the Blue Devils and the Wolverines are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.