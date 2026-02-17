Cameron Boozer surpassed a Duke legend with his 22-point game against Syracuse

As the Blue Devils dismantled the Syracuse Orange, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer racked up yet another double-double, including 22 points and 12 rebounds.

With his 22-point performance, Boozer found himself climbing the Duke leaderboards once again, this time passing one of the all-time legends of the perennial powerhouse.

Heading into the game against Syracuse, Boozer was tied with former Blue Devil Zion Williamson for the fourth-most 10-point games in a row. That 22-point game knocked Williamson down to fifth and vaulted Boozer one game closer to tying Jahlil Okafor for third.

Cam Boozer has 4th longest 10-point streak in Duke history

Boozer has now scored 10 or more points in all 26 of his games with the Blue Devils. Williamson's streak was capped at 25. There are now only three former Duke stars ahead of Boozer on the program's all-time list:

RJ Barrett - 38-game streak of 10 or more points (2018-19) Marvin Bagley III - 30-game streak of 10 or more points (2017-18) Jahlil Okafor - 28-game streak of 10 or more points (2014-15) Cameron Boozer - 26-game streak of 10 or more points (2025-present) Zion Williams - 25-game streak of 10 or more points (2018-19)

Of course, Williams was racking up his 10-point games alongside RJ Barrett, who holds the longest streak in Duke history with 38 games of 10+ points. Barrett is followed by Marvin Bagley III (30 games), who recently joined fellow Blue Devils on the Dallas Mavericks, and then Okafor (28 games).

Cameron Boozer has scored 10+ in all 25 games this season 😤



With 10 or more tonight, he will pass Zion Williamson for the 4th-longest 10-point streak by a Duke freshman in a single season. 📊 pic.twitter.com/HNoaZ0q6vC — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 16, 2026

With the consistency that Boozer has shown, he could easily see himself surpassing Okafor and Bagley's records before the regular season ends. Depending on how deep the Blue Devils can make it through the NCAA Tournament, Boozer could even break Barrett's record when all is said and done.

Up next, Boozer and the Blue Devils are set to take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, and Duke is going to rely on yet another double-digit performance from its star freshman to take down the top team in the nation.