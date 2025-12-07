'They deserve to be here.' Duke football caps off miraculous season with upset ACC Championship victory

The Duke football program has done it. Despite finishing the 2025 regular season with an 8-5 overall record, the Blue Devils have officially secured their first ACC Championship victory since 1989 with a 26-20 win over No. 16 Virginia in Charlotte. Heading into the matchup, no one was expecting the Blue Devils to compete with UVA, as no one had faith in a five-loss Duke team to win a conference title. It was a remarkable performance from QB Darian Mensah and the rest of the offense, and the sweetest revenge the Blue Devils could've possibly asked for.

Duke had already faced Virginia once in the regular season. The Blue Devils came into the week as the betting favorite to win the ACC Championship, with a chance to take down one of the top contenders in the conference and make a statement. Instead, Duke was utterly embarrassed, falling at home to the Cavaliers 34-17 with a 31-3 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The second time around, Duke came ready to play in a much bigger moment and earned an unlikely conference title. This was the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship appearance since 2013, and they made sure to make the most of it.

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz "proud" following monumental ACC Championship victory

Duke head coach Manny Diaz spoke to the media on the field following the win, and had nothing but great things to say about his guys.

"I'm so proud of this team," Diaz said. "Their mental toughness, their resiliency. Wow. I mean these guys, they never give up. The things they've been through this year, and now they are ACC champions. They deserve to be here."

The Blue Devils almost let the title slip away, as they entered the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead that they expanded to 20-10 with just under six minutes left to play. UVA came storming back to force overtime, leaving Duke fans in utter shock.

Duke's run game was the key all night, and that remained the case in OT. Darian Mensah found Jeremiah Hasley for a huge fourth down score, and a Luke Mergott interception on the first play of UVA's first offensive drive sealed the deal.

Now, the Blue Devils await their fate as the College Football Playoff field will be announced.