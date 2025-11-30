SMU collapse fuels Duke football's shocking ACC Championship Game run

Well, somehow. Some way. The Duke football program, sitting with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in conference play, will face off against Virginia in the 2025 ACC Championship Game. There were a few scenarios where, if one occurred, there would be a six-way tie at the top of the conference, each team with two losses. After SMU completely folded on Saturday night against a now 7-5 California team, falling 38-35, the Blue Devils will take the Mustangs' spot in the conference title game. If Virginia and SMU both won on Saturday, that would set up the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers took down Virginia Tech 27-7. However, after Pitt was obliterated by Miami, Duke beat Wake Forest, and SMU fell shockingly to the Golden Bears, Duke has now come out of nowhere to earn a spot.

This is the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship appearance since 2013, and the program now has a chance to secure its first conference title victory since 1989. After SMU's loss, Duke takes the spot in the game over 10-2 Miami. It truly is a wildly improbable run for Duke to get here. 7-5 overall record. 6-2 in conference play. Zero weeks ranked in the Associated Press Poll. 0-3 against ranked opponents at home. But in the end, Duke still finds itself at the top.

SMU's collapse in final regular season game sends Duke football to ACC Championship in dramatic fashion

Just a few weeks ago, the Blue Devils were the favorites to win the ACC Championship. Then, after Duke fell to Virginia at home 34-17, all hope seemed to be gone. Even though there were technically a few scenarios for Duke to get in, it never felt like a true reality.

Pitt was dominated by Miami on Saturday, 38-7, while the Blue Devils did their job and took down Wake Forest 49-32. With SMU's loss, the deal is done, and Duke will now face the Cavaliers for a chance to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham in over 35 years.

If the Blue Devils go on to take down Virginia, the debates over Duke making the College Football Playoff or not will run rampant through the entire selection process. The top five conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the CFP, but that doesn't necessarily have to include the ACC. Will an entire power conference be left out of the CFP entirely? Only time will tell, but this has been one dramatic season for Duke football and its fans.