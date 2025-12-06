ACC Football Championship: Final betting odds and predictions for Duke vs. Virginia

The Duke football program is in search of its first ACC Championship victory since 1989, and it will have a chance to get it done on Saturday against No. 16 Virginia. This is the first ACC title game appearance for the Blue Devils since 2013, and there's no doubt it came with a little bit of luck. Duke finished the regular season with just a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in conference play, but it won the tiebreaker game after there was a six-way tie for first place in the ACC at the end of the regular season.

Manny Diaz and his group have already faced the Cavaliers this season, and it was potentially the most deflating performance from the Blue Devils all year. Duke lost at home to the Hoos 34-17, and found itself in a 31-3 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. This is as prime an opportunity as the Blue Devils could ask for to get some revenge in the sweetest way possible, and four quarters of winning football is all that stands in their way. A win would at least get Duke into the College Football Playoff discussion, but there's no guarantee the committee would select an 8-5 Duke team. James Madison defeated Troy in the Sun Belt Championship on Friday night, likely securing the Dukes a bid.

Final betting odds and predictions for the 2025 ACC Football Championship

Final betting odds for Duke vs. Virginia:

According to FanDuel, Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite (-112), with Duke as a 3.5-point underdog (-108). UVA's moneyline is set at -174, and Duke's is at +146. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 57.5.

Duke vs. Virginia predictions

The Blue Devils were utterly embarrassed by the Cavaliers in the first matchup between the two programs, as Duke fell into a 31-3 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. But, after the most deflating performance of the season, the Blue Devils were able to tack on two straight victories to secure an ACC title game appearance. UVA closed out the regular season with a 27-7 win over in-state rival Virginia Tech.

Expect Duke to be playing with a "nothing to lose" type of mentality. No one wants to see the Blue Devils in the CFP, and a win here could spark outrage around the country if they ultimately win the game and get in. Duke has shown grit over the last few weeks of the season and deserves a win in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 37-28