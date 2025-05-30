Surging 2026 prospect recently offered by Duke basketball now has visit scheduled to Durham, reclass a possibility

The Duke basketball program recently offered surging 2026 four-star prospect Kohl Rosario. And shortly after, Rosario now has a visit scheduled to Durham.

The four-star guard will visit Duke on June 26th-27th, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. Rosario has also scheduled visits to Oregon, Kansas, and Baylor.

Rosario is the No. 96 overall recruit, No. 14 shooting guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026.

The guard has also shown interest in visiting South Carolina, Florida State, and North Carolina, but official dates have not yet been scheduled.

Rosario is one of the biggest 2026 risers at this point due to recent play and is expected to make a massive jump in the next rankings update.

The 6'5, 185-pound guard has seen his stock soar due to his play in the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament, where Rosario averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.7 steals a game for the U18 Overtime Elite squad.

On top of his status as a 2026 recruit, per Tipton, there's a possibility that Rosario could reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this coming fall.

"Rosario is a reclass candidate," Tipton said. "According to his father, Karel, each of the schools listed above is recruiting him as a 2025, or a 2026, should he decide to remain in his current class. A final decision has not been made on whether or not he will reclassify. He also does not have a timeline for a commitment."

The Miami, FL native and Moravian Prep (NC) product spent the 2024-25 season with the YNG Dreamerz of the Overtime Elite league. With the Dreamerz, Rosario averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals a game on 43.2% shooting from the floor.

The Blue Devils have already landed a reclass candidate from 2026 to 2025 in four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins. Jon Scheyer has put together the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class, but there's potential that one more guard could be coming to Durham in Rosario. Again, there's no likelihood in terms of Rosario staying in the class of 2026 or reclassifying to 2025, but there is a possibility.