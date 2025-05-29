Duke basketball sends offer to big-time 2026 recruit out of North Carolina

The Duke basketball program has officially offered 2026 four-star recruit Kohl Rosario. This comes about a week after it was reported that the Blue Devils were interested in the star guard.

Rosario, out of Moravian Prep (NC), is slotted as the No. 96 overall player, No. 14 shooting guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026.

Despite being just inside the top 100 players in his class, the 6'5, 185-pound guard has already picked up offers from the likes of Kansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Villanova, among others.

Rosario played for the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite league in 2024-25, averaging 15.7 points, 2.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals a game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 81.3% shooting from the free throw line.

In 2023-24 for Moravian Prep, the 18-year-old averaged 25.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks a night.

Over the last couple of months, more high-major programs have started to pursue Rosario, as his two most recent offers have come from the Blue Devils and Kansas.

Duke has yet to seal a commitment in the class of 2026. The program did for a few seconds when four-star 2026 recruit Sebastian Wilkins announced his commitment to Durham, but he shortly after announced that he would reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this coming fall.

However, Duke has already hosted two of the top guards in the class of 2026 on official visits. Brandon McCoy, the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the class per 247, and Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in his class, both visited Durham in November.

With the 2025 offseason freshly out of the way, the Duke basketball program finally has the majority of its rotation cemented in stone. Scheyer and his staff dealt with tons of turnover throughout the offseason, from losing the entire 2024-25 starting lineup, to sealing a commitment from top transfer Cedric Coward who would later elect to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, to grabbing two late commitments from top 2025 prospects in Wilkins and Italian prospect Dame Sarr, the Blue Devils are ready to get next season underway.