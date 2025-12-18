Shams Charania gives an NBA Cup-Cameron Indoor update Duke fans will love

Cameron Indoor is undeniably one of the most well-known college basketball arenas in the country, if not the most famous in the world.

As the Duke Blue Devils have continued to sell out game after game at their home court, the rest of the basketball world has continued to take notice.

During ESPN's NBA Today, league insider Shams Charania shared an update that had the ears of Duke fans burning (more than usual when somebody is talking about the NBA, that is).

This season's NBA Cup just wrapped up, with the New York Knicks securing their first midseason championship. While talking about the Cup's future, Charania shared that the league is seriously considering new venues, including none other than Cameron Indoor.

Is the NBA Cup on its way to Durham?

"Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium as among their strong options as a Cup championship game host, potentially as soon as 2026," Charania said.

Boom, just like that, instead of the NBA Cup title game taking place in an arena like T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (where the Knicks just secured their ring), it could take place in Durham, NC.

For context, Cameron Indoor's capacity is listed as just under 10,000 fans, a far cry from T-Mobile Arena, which can squeeze up to 20,000 into its stands. However, the energy and noise level at Cameron Indoor is unlike many other venues in the world (for any sport).

Shams:



"Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium as among their strong options as a cup championship game host potentially as soon as 2026" pic.twitter.com/EqghFTsQcv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 18, 2025

The Cameron Crazies could have an NBA title game in their home, which would undeniably be one of the most exciting games to ever take place in the small college town (barring when President Barack Obama came to town in 2019 for the Blue Devils' rivalry game against North Carolina).

While the NBA debates which venue to host the Cup Championship in next season, Duke and its fans get to continue enjoying some excitement of their own as Duke continues its undefeated run to start the season.

The game isn't in Durham, but on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET, the No. 3 Blue Devils are scheduled to play the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The matchup is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be aired on ESPN.