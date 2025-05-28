Duke fans head to Cameron Indoor as some get to check off a lifelong bucket list item

The Cameron Crazies are renowned (famously or infamously) for their energy and passion during Duke Blue Devils' home games. Attending a game at Cameron Indoor is a bucket list item for almost every sports fan in the country.

However, imagine if you could dress up and pretend to be part of the team that the Cameron Crazies cheer on every season?

22 years ago, the K Academy was started at Duke University, giving fans an opportunity to spend a week as a basketball or golf athlete, coached by the one and only Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski, alongside current basketball coach Jon Scheyer and other Duke staff members, coaches the super fans in the two sports as they get to live out their dreams as genuine Blue Devils, wearing team gear and participating in an actual championship tournament.

Even the camp's website describes the week-long event as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Duke or college basketball fan."

The days are filled with practice sessions, meals, cocktail hours, film sessions, scrimmages, and more as everyday people get a taste of what life is like as one of Krzyzewski or Scheyer's athletes.

Action for the 22nd K Academy tipped off on Tuesday, May 27, with Krzyzewski, Scheyer, and a handful of Duke legends in attendance.

The site states that "tuition for the K Academy in 2025 is $13,000 – this includes gear, accommodations, meals, etc. Enrollment is limited, and participants must be 35 years or older."

As the fans participate in the practices and scrimmages, people can keep up with real-time scores and scrimmages on the camp's website. All activities take place at the Duke practice facility or the Cameron Indoor arena.