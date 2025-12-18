Cameron Indoor among top contenders to host future NBA event

Cameron Indoor Stadium, home of the Duke Blue Devils, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic arenas in all of college basketball. It's hosted countless marquee matchups and is home to one of the yearly editions of the best rivalry in the entire sport: Duke vs. North Carolina. However, Cameron Indoor is now a top contender to host an event fans did not see coming: The Emirates NBA Cup Championship.

The Emirates NBA Cup, originating in 2023, is an in-season tournament where all 30 franchises compete for a trophy and a banner over the first few months of the regular season. It begins with a Group Play stage, where every team is split into six groups of five and plays four total games. The winners of each group, along with two Wild Card teams, advance to the Knockout Round. The semifinals and championship were hosted in Las Vegas in 2025, where the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the title. However, conversations have started to bring future NBA Cup Championship games to marquee college arenas, and Cameron Indoor Stadium is at the top of that list.

Shams Charania reports that Cameron Indoor Stadium could be home to future NBA Cup Championship

As it was reported that the NBA was considering moving the NBA Cup Championship away from Las Vegas, ESPN's Shams Charania said that Cameron Indoor is marked as a potential suitor.

"The NBA has Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium, in Durham, North Carolina, as among their strong options as a Cup Championship game host, potentially as soon as 2026," Charania said.

An NBA game at Cameron would definitely be an odd sight for Duke fans and college basketball fans in general to see. Charania cited the idea of putting the NBA Cup Championship in front of the Cameron Crazies, but would it be the same if Duke wasn't playing in the game?

Additionally, for as iconic a venue as Cameron is, it's also in Durham, which isn't necessarily an NBA hub. Charlotte, home of the Hornets, is a little over two hours from Durham. Cameron also seats just over 9,000. Its atmosphere becomes so great because of how condensed it is. In theory, the Cup Championship at Cameron, or any famous college arena, could make for an elite environment. But if the 2026 Championship is between, say, the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, would the Crazies come out and create that environment?

That's all to be determined. Although, if the NBA were to put the NBA Cup Championship in any college arena, Cameron Indoor Stadium is the best choice.