Duke basketball fans are about to be treated to the best matchup college basketball has to offer

The Duke basketball program has begun the 2025-26 college basketball season with a 10-0 record that includes four wins over ranked opponents. However, the Blue Devils' gauntlet of a non-conference slate isn't over yet, as they will face No. 16 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on December 20th, following a buy game against Lipscomb. Not only will the matchup consist of two true national title contenders, but it will provide fans with potentially the best head-to-head matchup the sport has to offer: Cam Boozer vs. JT Toppin.

Both forwards are regarded as top-five players in the sport, while each is the respective leader on their elite squads. Boozer is beginning to run away with the National Player of the Year award, but if anyone is going to bring a challenge to Duke's star freshman for the honor, it's Toppin. The battle between freshman and junior will be one of the most intense head-to-head matchups college hoops will see all season, and on such a big stage, Duke fans will be treated to must-see TV.

Cam Boozer vs. JT Toppin is must-watch matchup for all college basketball fans across the country

Despite sitting at just 7-3, Toppin has been elite to begin his junior year with the Red Raiders. The 6'9", 230-pound forward is averaging 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.2% shooting from the field. Toppin has tallied 30 or more points in three contests this season, most recently on December 13th in the Red Raiders' loss to No. 17 Arkansas, where the Dallas native went for 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Toppin is elite around the basket, as one of the best and smartest finishers in the nation. As a shot blocker, his timing is impeccable, making him one of the best defensive paint anchors that college hoops has to offer as well. However, his footwork can be questionable at times, as the big man can struggle with happy feet that leads to travels.

Duke fans already know what Boozer has been up to, as he's widely viewed as the best player in the nation.

The 6'9" forward ranks second in the nation in points per game, averaging 23.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals a night on 55.9% shooting from the field and 37.2% from three. Now, Boozer will have his work cut out for him defensively, but the freshman having the ability to shoot from the outside and attack close outs off the dribble will do a ton of favors for the Blue Devils if Toppin is moved up out of the paint.

Toppin vs. Boozer will bring an old-school, back-to-the-basket type matchup, although both bigs can run the floor in transition with the guards. The supporting casts of both Duke and Texas Tech might be the deciding factor of the game, considering the two star bigs will have their hands full with each other all night long.

According to FanDuel, Boozer is currently the favorite to win the NPOY award at -140, and Toppin is sixth at +2500.