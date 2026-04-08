Potential Isaiah Evans replacement appears in the portal as decisions loom

As the offseason begins to ramp up, Duke has already lost its first two players to the transfer portal. Darren Harris, a former top-40 recruit, has entered his name, with Nik Khamenia following suit. With more transfer decisions and NBA Draft declarations still to come, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will be watching the portal closely.

One name the Blue Devils are still hoping to retain is Isaiah Evans. Evans showed tremendous growth this season, not only as a scorer but as a defender as well. He became a much more well-rounded scorer, attacking the rim with confidence and developing into a true multi-level scorer rather than just a shooter. While Duke would certainly like to have him back for another year, there is a real chance he declares for the NBA Draft. If he does, one name has already entered the portal as a potential replacement for the shooting ability the Blue Devils would be losing.

Kansas State transfer Abdi Bashir Jr. emerges as potential fit for Duke

Enter Abdi Bashir Jr., a 6'7" shooting guard from Kansas State, who has entered the transfer portal and is currently linked to Duke. Bashir is known for his ability to stretch the floor as a knockdown shooter, making him a potential option to replace the perimeter scoring the Blue Devils could be losing if Evans declares for the NBA.

NEWS: Kansas State guard Abdi Bashir Jr. is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-7 junior averaged 13.2 PPG this season, shooting over 44% from three. Only played in 18 games due to injury. https://t.co/QHn25N2D2C pic.twitter.com/SccTsbMPqD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 5, 2026

Bashir's scoring did take a dip from last season, dropping from 20.1 points per game at Monmouth to 13.2 at Kansas State due to a more limited role, but he still made the most of his opportunities, shooting 44.4% from three on more than eight attempts per game. The drop in scoring is understandable given the jump from a mid-major to a Power 5 program, and he still proved he can shoot at a high level.

Of course, Duke would much rather keep Isaiah Evans, who is projected toward the back end of the first round and could still return for another year. But that decision is ultimately out of the Blue Devils' control, and for now, it makes sense to at least consider potential replacements. With the roster still far from finalized and announcements yet to come, Duke should have options to replace production if needed.

Blue Devils fans will be holding their breath over the next few days as player decisions come in, but Duke has navigated roster overhauls before. I have full faith in Scheyer's ability to put together another contender for next season, no matter how the pieces fall.