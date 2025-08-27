NFL final roster cuts: Did any former Blue Devils make the team?

With all 32 NFL franchises now finalizing roster cuts and setting their respective 53-man squads, there were several former Blue Devils who were in the running to make teams, or at least practice squads. No Duke players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a few signed with teams as undrafted free agents. All of Duke's former players who participated in training camp and the preseason dealt with uphill climbs to make their respective franchise's final rosters, but some turned heads through camp and gave themselves a legitimate shot.

Did any Duke Blue Devils make a 53-man roster?

WR Eli Pancol - Jacksonville Jaguars

After a six-year career in Durham, Pancol signed with Jacksonville as a UDFA following the draft. Throughout camp and the preseason, buzz started to surface that Pancol had a real shot to make the team, and those odds only increased as camp progressed. However, Pancol was released with an injury designation on Tuesday. Pancol didn't participate in the Jags' final preseason game, causing most to think he had secured his roster spot due to his not showing up on any injury report. But, it looks like there was an injury he sustained, although it's unclear what injury sat him out. Pancol finished the preseason with two catches for 28 yards.

WR Jordan Moore - Cincinnati Bengals

After converting from quarterback to wide receiver during his time at Duke, Moore turned into the Blue Devils' WR1 in 2024. He signed with Cincinnati as a UDFA following the draft, but never found his footing and couldn't separate himself through camp. Moore was released by the Bengals on Tuesday. With such a crowded receiver room in Cincinnati, Moore would've had to seriously impress the coaching staff to earn a spot. He'll likely end up on the practice squad upon clearing waivers.

CB Joshua Pickett - Denver Broncos

Pickett tallied 38 tackles, seven pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception in 2024 with Duke, setting career-highs in all of those statistics. He signed with Denver after the 2025 draft and quickly made a highlight-reel play in the Broncos' first preseason game. He was cut by Denver with an injury settlement on Sunday after dealing with a wrist issue.