Insider cautiously optimistic former Blue Devil could make Jags' 53-man roster

With roster cuts looming ahead of the 2025 NFL season, there are a few former Duke Blue Devils who are hoping to make their respective franchise's final 53-man rosters. However, one former Duke player likely has a better shot than any. Eli Pancol has been exceeding expectations through the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp and preseason, and the undrafted free agent now has a legitimate shot to make the team.

However, this insider is still remaining slightly cautious before betting on Pancol to make the squad. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley released his 53-man roster predictions following the Jags' final preseason game. Shipley has Pancol on the final roster, but is hesitant to call it a sure thing.

"Put an asterisk next to Eli Pancol's name," Shipley said. "I am not sold he makes the team over Trenton Irwin, and even if he or Irwin do make the first 53-man roster I think the Jaguars will add a wide receiver from the waiver wire."

He predicted five receivers to make the final roster: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Pancol.

After an inspirational six-year career in Durham, where Pancol consistently defied the odds, he now has a chance to keep his story going by making Jacksonville's 53-man roster after signing as a UDFA.

Across Jacksonville's three preseason games, Pancol has only tallied two catches for 28 yards. However, he's shown flashes throughout training camp, and reports signaled early that he's been separating himself among the wide receiver room.

Pancol dealt with numerous injuries that limited a significant portion of his collegiate career. In 2022, he missed nearly the entire year after sustaining a broken ankle, and then missed the entire 2023 season after fracturing his right ankle.

He then bounced back in a major way in 2024, putting up his best numbers in a Duke uniform. Pancol caught 60 passes for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, shattering all of his previous career-highs. The 6'3 receiver led the Blue Devils in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Pancol was awarded the Brian Piccolo Award following the season, given annually to the most courageous football player in the ACC.

With final roster cuts being finalized by 4:00 pm EST on August 26th, Pancol awaits his fate.