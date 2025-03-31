Nate Ament pushes commitment date back, Duke considered 'frontrunner' along with SEC program

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025, five-star forward Nate Ament, was set to announce his commitment tomorrow at the McDonald's All-American game in Brooklyn, New York. However, it's now been reported by ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi that his commitment has been pushed back. Additionally, Biancardi reported that Duke and Arkansas are ahead of the rest of the pack to land Ament.

There is no set date for the future, so his commitment still remains up in the air with little knowledge as to who's in the lead for the five-star's services besides this report from Biancardi.

Duke has long been considered a frontrunner for Ament as his close friend and fellow five-star recruit Shelton Henderson committed to Duke several months ago.

Ament has been to Durham three times and was offered by the program on his unofficial visit in September 2023. He was back on campus for Countdown to Craziness earlier this season and once again when North Carolina came to Cameron Indoor to play Duke. The Blue Devils won that game 87-70.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said about the Duke program after releasing his final five schools. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

The five-star will be teamed up with Duke commit Cameron Boozer tomorrow on the East squad at the McDonald's All-American game. Boozer, along with his twin brother Cayden and other current and former Duke basketball players, have voiced their opinions trying to reel Ament into Durham.

After Ament posted pictures on Instagram following his visit to watch Duke play UNC, Cameron commented the "bulging eyes" emoji on the post and Cayden said "Yk this is the move twin."

"Them having so many five stars and highly ranked players coming in and gelling so quickly, that's everything," Ament told On3 ahead of his official visit to watch Duke play UNC. "I haven't talked with the Boozers too much, just here and there, but I talk with Nik [Khamenia] and Shelton [Henderson]. They both want me to come, and they are both in my comments too."

Ironically, both twins also had something to say after Ament posted pictures on Instagram following his official visit to Arkansas later on. Cayden commented "Nah I think I like Duke more" on that post, and Cameron said "L drip" with the "thumbs down" emoji.

Both stars are trying to get Ament to join them, but now the twins and the rest of the Duke program will have to wait a little longer to find out if Ament will be a part of the team next season.

Duke currently sits with the #1 ranked 2025 recruiting class and Arkansas sits with the #4 ranked class at 247sports.