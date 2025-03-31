Duke basketball looking to add to #1 ranked 2025 recruiting class as top uncommitted prospect commits tomorrow

Top uncommitted 2025 prospect, five-star Nate Ament, is set to commit tomorrow. The five-star forward is considering Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

The star prospect has been linked to the Blue Devils program for a long time, as his friend Shelton Henderson, another five-star prospect, is committed to the Duke basketball program and has been for several months now.

He's set to commit tomorrow, April 1st, at the McDonald's All-American game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as was first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.

the six-foot-nine, 185-pound power forward is the #4 overall player and the #2 power forward in the 247sports class of 2025 Composite Rankings.

Ament received an offer from Duke at his unofficial visit in September 2023. He's visited Durham twice since then, taking one official visit for Countdown to Craziness at the beginning of this season and another when Duke played North Carolina at Cameron Indoor this past February.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said about the Duke program after releasing his final five schools. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

Current Duke commits, current Blue Devils, and former Duke players have voiced their opinions on Ament's commitment, commenting on Ament's Instagram posts when he takes visits to different schools.

When Ament posted after his official visit to Durham at Countdown to Craziness, both Boozer twins had things to say. Cameron commented the "bulging eyes" emoji and Cayden said "Yk this is the move twin."

Then when Ament went to Arkansas a few weeks ago, the twins also had something to say. When Ament posted pictures of him in a Razorbacks uniform, Cameron commented "L drip" with the "thumbs down" emoji and Cayden said "Nah I think I like Duke more."

Even former Blue Devil and current Philadelphia 76er Jared McCain got in those comments, hilarious saying "Absolutely disgusting."

The Duke program currently sits with the #1 overall recruiting class at 247sports, highlighted by the Boozer twins, five-star Henderson, and four-star Nikolas Khamenia. The Blue Devils are looking to bolster its front court with one more talented big as Ament is set to announce his college decision tomorrow.