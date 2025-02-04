Boozer twins trying to recruit 5-star 2025 prospect to Duke as commitment looms

Jon Scheyer has raked in the #1 ranked 2025 recruiting class per 247sports, highlighted by 5-stars Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson along with 4-stars Nikolas Khamenia and Cayden Boozer.

There's one more 5-star prospect still uncommitted that Scheyer is looking to add to this already stellar class, #4 overall recruit Nate Ament.

Ament released his final 11 schools in January, leaving these programs still in contention: Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.

Duke has been considered the favorite for Ament's services for a while due to his close friendship with Henderson, but there have been no true inklings of where Ament is set to play next season.

Ament went on an official visit to Duke this past weekend to see Duke take on North Carolina at Cameron Indoor with College GameDay taking place in Durham that day as well.

It was about as good of an environment as Ament could see, as Duke throttled the Heels 87-70 in a packed house.

After his visit was over, Ament posted a few pictures on his Instagram account, and a couple Duke commits along with current players commented, trying to recruit Ament to the Blue Devils program.

Both Boozer twins took their pleas to the comment section, as Cameron commented the bulging eyes emoji, But Cayden was a lot more direct, saying "Yk this is the move twin."

Current Duke freshman Isaiah Evans even got into the comment section himself.

"Them having so many five stars and highly ranked players coming in and gelling so quickly, that's everything," Ament told On3 ahead of his official visit to Duke this past weekend. "I haven't talked with the Boozers too much, just here and there, but I talk with Nik (Khamenia) and Shelton (Henderson). They both want me to come, and they are both in my comments too."

Despite not cutting his list any further than his final 11 schools, Ament recently cancelled a visit to Kansas State. He's notched visits to Texas, Louisville, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Duke.

Ament is reportedly eyeing his final visit to Kentucky before announcing his commitment.

Scheyer and his staff have a chance to add one more highly-touted prospect to the class, and current commits are trying to reel Ament in.