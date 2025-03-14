Boozer twins and former Duke basketball players show disapproval on social media of Nate Ament's visit to Arkansas

The top remaining uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025, five-star prospect and #4 overall player Nate Ament, took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend.

Ament was praised in Fayetteville with fans voicing their hopes for Ament to end up with the Razorbacks. During the first media timeout of Arkansas' 93-92 home victory over Mississippi State this past Saturday, when Ament was on campus, current five-star Razorbacks commit Darius Acuff Jr. was introduced at half court.

As he was walking off, fans began chanting "we want Nate" to show Ament their praise for him and their desire as a fan base for the five-star to join Acuff in Fayetteville.

However, after the visit, Ament posted some pictures on Instagram, and some current Duke basketball commits and former Duke basketball players had something to say about Ament in that uniform.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, former Blue Devil Carlos Boozer's sons who are both committed to Duke, went to the comment section to give Ament their opinions on why he should commit to Duke and join them along with Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.

Cayden commented on the post "Nah I think I like Duke more" and Cameron said "L drip" with the "thumbs down" emoji.

The Boozer twins have given Ament an opinion in his comment sections before, as when Ament took one of his official visits to Durham the twins praised him in a Blue Devil uniform.

When Ament posted pictures on Instagram of him in Duke blue, Cameron commented the "bulging eyes" emoji and Cayden said "Yk this is the move twin."

It's fair to say the Boozer twins are doing their part in attempting to push Ament to Duke.

Beyond the twins, a former Blue Devil got in Ament's comments after he posted pictures of himself at Arkansas, as former Blue Devil and current Philadelphia 76er Jared McCain hilariously commented "Absolutely disgusting."

Ament has his commitment date set for April 1st at the McDonald's All-American game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The prospect will be deciding between Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said about Duke when announcing his final five schools. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

Duke currently sits with the #1 ranked 2025 recruiting class at 247sports and are looking to add one more five-star big to the mix. The Boozer twins and former Duke players are sending their pleas to get Ament to Durham, and April 1st will decide if that was worth it all.