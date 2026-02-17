Jon Scheyer had more than a few special guests on hand for Duke's Syracuse demolition

The Duke Blue Devils completely routed the Syracuse Orange in a 101-64 victory, pushing them to 24-2 overall and 13-1 in ACC play.

However, beyond five players scoring in the double digits and Cameron Boozer collecting his usual double-double performance, the most notable part of the night was who attended the game at Cameron Indoor.

Cameron Indoor filled with stars as Duke downs Syracuse

Mike Krzyzewski took up his usual spot in the arena, and former Blue Devils Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach were in attendance once again as well. This time, Kon Knueppel, another of Flagg and Maluach's Duke teammates, joined his fellow Blue Devils in the stands.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach back at Cameron Indoor 🔥



Watch Syracuse-No. 3 Duke on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XgQs5q4JK7 — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2026

Cameron and Cayden Boozer's father, Carlos Boozer, who has seemingly made it to every game so far this season, was also in attendance.

The cherry on top of the crowd was Carmelo Anthony, who played for Team USA under Coach K for a number of years.

Loved to see Carmelo Anthony in the building last night! pic.twitter.com/zexvDezzZ6 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 17, 2026

However, Anthony wasn't at the game to cheer on Duke or Coach K's young apprentice, Jon Scheyer. He was there to cheer on his alma mater, Syracuse, which currently has none other than his son on the roster: Kiyan Anthony.

With their dad in attendance, the Boozer brothers combined for 34 points, Cayden racking up 12 points while coming off the bench. Meanwhile, the younger Anthony only added six points to his team's total, playing just 18 minutes.

Alongside Cameron Boozer in the 20-point-game category was guard Isiah Evans, who amassed 21 points, two rebounds, and one steal. Unsurprisingly, Cameron's 22 points led the Blue Devils' scoring efforts, as did his 12 rebounds.

Also read: Mavs fans get a scare as Cooper Flagg pulls up to Duke vs. Clemson in walking boot

Up next, No. 5 Duke has to face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, and the Blue Devils will need a similar performance to be able to topple the team atop the national standings.

Duke and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 21, and the game will (unsurprisingly) be broadcast on ESPN. Before the matchup, ESPN's College GameDay will kick off all of the action.