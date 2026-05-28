Manny Diaz has Duke positioned to land key offensive target ahead of official visit

Duke is hosting a bevy of talented official visitors this weekend to kick off the summer recruiting season.

At least a dozen prospects are expected to be in Durham as Manny Diaz looks to build momentum for Duke's 2027 recruiting class. As things stand, the Blue Devils have seven commitments in the class, and it ranks No. 48 in the composite rankings.

While we had three different prospects in mind who could be on commit watch for the Blue Devils while on campus this weekend, it appears another target could be getting ready to join Duke's class, with his official visit to campus being nothing more than a formality.

Rivals recruiting expert Greg Biggins logged an expert prediction on Thursday for Duke to land 3-star TE Luke Karby out of Mission Viejo, California.

Rivals expert projects Duke to beat out Oregon State for 3-star TE Luke Karby

Duke gets the critical first official visit with Karby this weekend, and it's clear that Biggins expects that visit to ultimately be fruitful.

It appears to be a two-horse race for Karby. He has an official visit scheduled to Oregon State in June, but it appears the Beavers have a lot of ground to make up heading into the summer.

Karby is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect, but it's clear that Diaz and his staff have made him a priority by getting him on campus so quickly. Duke extended an offer to the California native and immediately cranked up the heat on his recruitment.

Duke is Karby's only Power Four offer at the moment, which means Diaz and his staff have seen something in him that others have not. Diaz has done well in developing underappreciated talent, and Karby could be the latest example of that. He's currently ranked as the No. 1341 overall prospect and No. 71 TE in the 247 composite. He's a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, but he's got the frame to fill out.

Karby might not pay quick dividends, but he could be the long-term project-type player who pays off down the road for Duke.

This could turn out to be a double-dipping weekend for Diaz at the TE position. The Blue Devils are also set to host 4-star TE Parker Newman out of Tennessee. Newman may be the bigger fish, but it's clear that Duke is hoping to grab two at the position out of the high school class.