Huge news for Duke basketball as coveted prospect is currently on campus for visit

The Duke basketball program is in contention for two big-time prospects in the class of 2025, in Braydon Hawthorne and Dame Sarr. It was recently reported that Hawthorne would be announcing his college commitment on Tuesday, May 20th, but a commitment timeline for Sarr is yet to be made.

However, it's now been reported by On3's Joe Tipton that Sarr is currently on the Duke campus for a visit, and the Blue Devils are the leaders to land the Italian guard. Sarr is the #17 overall recruit in the 2025 class per On3.

The buzz between Sarr and Duke recently heated up tremendously after the Italian was heavily favored to commit to Kansas after a visit to Lawrence. Jon Scheyer likely excelled in the pursuit of the shooting guard after it became much more likely that Cedric Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft.

247Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball prediction for the Jayhawks to land Sarr after his visit, but that was pulled a short time later, and the Blue Devils emerged as the clear frontrunners. Sarr now has four crystal ball predictions for Duke.

Sarr has played for FC Barcelona for the last few years, seeing minutes in 15 Euro League games as well as another 12 games in Liga ACB. In nine minutes per game, Sarr averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the floor and 44.8% shooting from three-point range. He'd step into Durham immediately as an offensive boost, which is something the Blue Devils certainly need as of now.

Regardless of whether Duke lands both or just one of Sarr and Hawthorne, there's no doubt that next season's Blue Devils squad will be fairly unproven. The rotation boasts lots of talent and endless potential, but in terms of proven capability to start for a championship-caliber team, it lacks quite a bit.

Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown will be the only two upperclassmen heavy contributors, and Brown rarely looks for his own offense. Foster has a chance to break out onto the college basketball scene once again after a disappointing sophomore campaign, but a lot of the production next season will be from the young guys.

Hopefully after Sarr's visit to Duke concludes, a commitment will be made shortly after.