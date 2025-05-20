Duke basketball has potential to land three big-time recruits in coming days

The Duke basketball program has dealt with a ton of roster turnover throughout the offseason. From the entire 2024-25 starting five departing, to top recruit Shelton Henderson decommitting, to top transfer guard Cedric Coward committing to Duke, then later on likely electing to stay in the 2025 NBA Draft, next year's rotation is far from set.

Now, the Blue Devils' rotation could be shaken up even more as three highly coveted high school recruits are set to announce their commitments in the coming days, and Duke is in the running for all three.

Dame Sarr

Sarr flew into Duke's radar out of nowhere, and now the Blue Devils are the heavy frontrunners to land the Italian shooting guard. Ranked as the #17 overall recruit in the 2025 class by On3, Sarr was essentially a lock to Kansas after he visited Lawrence. 247Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball prediction for Sarr to land with the Jayhawks, and then later pulled it back, and it was reported that Jon Scheyer and Co. were heavily involved with the prospect, likely thinking about Coward's replacement as it became more likely that he would remain in the NBA Draft. Sarr was on campus for a visit to Duke yesterday, and his commitment looms with the heavy likelihood being he will commit to the Blue Devils. As a member of FC Barcelona, Sarr played in 15 Euro League games and another 12 games in Liga ACB. In an average of nine minutes per game, the shooting guard averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range.

Braydon Hawthorne

The #33 overall recruit in the 247Sports class of 2025 rankings will announce his college decision tonight at 7:00 pm EST on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Hawthorne was originally committed to his hometown university, West Virginia, but reopened his recruitment after former Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries left this offseason to take over as the head coach at Indiana. Hawthorne is still considering WVU but went on other visits to Duke, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech. He's a more raw prospect, but Scheyer has done as good of a job as any coach in college basketball in terms of developing talent, and Hawthorne would be another stellar addition to this already loaded 2025 recruiting class for the Blue Devils.

Sebastian Wilkins

Wilkins will be a very intriguing prospect to monitor, as he is currently a member of the class of 2026, but is considering a reclassification into 2025 and playing college basketball in the fall. "The athletic, tough, and versatile frontcourt player is not only nearing a college decision, but he's going to be choosing whether or not to remain in the 2026 class or enroll as a member of the 2025 class," 247Sports insider Eric Bossi said. The 6'8, 215-pound forward out of Brewster Academy (NH) is the #27 overall player and #7 power forward per the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026, and announced his final two schools recently: Duke and Maryland. Regardless of whether he ultimately reclassifies or not, he will be a big pickup for the Blue Devils. He is set to announce his commitment on Friday, May 23rd, at 4:00 pm EST.

The next few days will keep Blue Devil fans on their toes as the commitments of three high school prospects could catapult the program heading into the 2025-26 season.